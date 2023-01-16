Community garden, volunteers give back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of Martin Luther King Jr.’s many goals was to help the community and give back wherever and whenever possible.

Monday was a time to get out the shovels, roll up the sleeves and do just that at the Greenville Community Garden and Orchard. ECU Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein is managing the site. This place is used to feed and teach local citizens about gardening while also using their hard work to raise food that can be given to organizations that need it.

(Ryan Harper, WNCT photo)

Located at 209 Stancil Drive in Greenville, volunteers come together often at Greenville Community Garden and Orchard to work and help keep the garden healthy. On Monday, Michelle Song, a junior at D.H. Conley High School, a Love A Sea Turtle volunteer and creator of Community for Environmental Sustainability , joined others who assisted with the upkeep and cultivation of the garden.

(Ryan Harper, WNCT photo)

In the above video, Carwein and Song detail how the garden is managed, what’s given back to the community and much more. To find out more about the community garden, click here.

