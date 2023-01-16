Read full article on original website
Pitt Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to family
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was scheduled to hold the 82nd dedication of a home on Wednesday. The dedication was scheduled for 5 p.m. at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. After the ceremony, there will be a brief tour of the four-bedroom house. Habitat for Humanity officials said they have spent numerous […]
WNCT
Kinston officer receives award for bravery
A Kinston police officer has received an award for his bravery. A Kinston police officer has received an award for his bravery. Investigation begins after two killed in Pitt County …. Two people were killed and another was able to escape after a house fire early Friday in Bethel. North...
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
WNCT
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County have new home in Maryland
On Thursday, WNCT's Cheyenne Pagan reports the mother dog and her puppies were pulled by a rescue and are being adopted by Puppy Paws Rescue out of Maryland. Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County have …. On Thursday, WNCT's Cheyenne Pagan reports the mother dog and her...
Habitat for Humanity helps family get their dream home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Around one year ago Shanita Winestock applied for her first home, got approved, and started the process of becoming a homeowner. Tommy Harris is the man responsible for building the new house for Winestock and her family. The dedication ceremony made it more of a home than a house. City Council […]
Grant will help make downtown Washington alleyways safer
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington will install lighting and security cameras in three of its downtown alleyways, thanks to a $10,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant from ElectriCities of North Carolina. ElectriCities is a nonprofit management services organization for municipally-owned electric utilities. The organization announced Tuesday that Washington, Gastonia, Laurinburg and Morganton were awarded […]
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Site revealed for new high school
JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
neusenews.com
Ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments demolished to ease congestion
The Kinston Housing Authority (KHA) is demolishing 80 of the 224 units, or ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments. The Corbett group out of Goldsboro is doing the demolition. “Currently, at Simon Bright we have driveways that only allow for one vehicle to pass at a time, and there are...
Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection. The innovative design will use a raised median to redirect […]
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
More affordable housing could be coming to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – More affordable housing could possibly be coming to New Bern in the future. During January’s Board of Alderman meeting, the Redevelopment Commission presented a plan to officials about a potential development on the corner of Jones Street and Walt Bellamy Drive. “It is on the corner of Walt Bellamy and […]
WITN
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after a house fire early this morning in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. Stokes, Statton House, and Belvoir Fire Departments...
Jones County man healing after losing 17 pets in fire
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jones County man is healing after losing 17 of his pets in a house fire. Charred remains are all that’s left of James Hall’s home. Now, he’s learning to cope with not only that but the loss of his beloved animals. “It’s been the hardest of my life. Nothing has ever […]
wcti12.com
Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
jocoreport.com
3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address
SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man scores $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County man scored $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.
WITN
Massive Lenoir County house fire ruled accidental
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says a massive house fire last month in Lenoir County that injured two people was an accident. The fire on the day after New Year’s destroyed the 3,000-square-foot home on Hillcrest Road, just outside the Kinston city limits. An...
