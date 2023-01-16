ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Shore, MN

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona

(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
Washington County knife threats, man arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Break In At Storage Facility

(KNSI) – Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck is asking for help identifying suspected burglars. A unit at Pikus Mini Storage at 830 Frost Road Northwest in Sauk Rapids was broken into during the overnight hours between January 12th and 13th. A wheelbarrow and three large music speakers, plus other property are believed to have been taken.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county

An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Shooting rampage, school lockdown and police chase in Sussex

At least four schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon as Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputies were in hot pursuit of an armed man who had just opened fire at a water softener business in Hartland, a place 12 News has learned he used to work. "You see that many guns, it's...
SUSSEX, WI
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota

MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Arrests Made After Road Rage, Shots Fired in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Four men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after reports of vehicles driving recklessly and shots being fired on Sheboygan’s north side. Police got the report shortly before 3pm. The incident happened at North 12th and Plath Court . Officers investigated and talked to witnesses who...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

