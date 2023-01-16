Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
wiproud.com
Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin restaurant, causes ‘severe damage’
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say ‘severe damage’ was caused to a southeast Wisconsin restaurant after a vehicle crashed into its exterior and came to a stop in the dining area. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, the vehicle hit the Bel Air Cantina around...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County knife threats, man arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
knsiradio.com
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Break In At Storage Facility
(KNSI) – Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck is asking for help identifying suspected burglars. A unit at Pikus Mini Storage at 830 Frost Road Northwest in Sauk Rapids was broken into during the overnight hours between January 12th and 13th. A wheelbarrow and three large music speakers, plus other property are believed to have been taken.
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
radioplusinfo.com
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county
An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
WISN
Shooting rampage, school lockdown and police chase in Sussex
At least four schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon as Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputies were in hot pursuit of an armed man who had just opened fire at a water softener business in Hartland, a place 12 News has learned he used to work. "You see that many guns, it's...
740thefan.com
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
b93radio.com
Arrests Made After Road Rage, Shots Fired in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Four men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after reports of vehicles driving recklessly and shots being fired on Sheboygan’s north side. Police got the report shortly before 3pm. The incident happened at North 12th and Plath Court . Officers investigated and talked to witnesses who...
WISN
Man fired shots at vehicles in Hartland business parking lot, then barricaded himself in apartment
SUSSEX, Wis. — The large police presence near an elementary school in Sussex Thursday afternoon was because of a tactical situation in the area. Judah, a fourth grader, told WISN 12 News that he was inside Woodside Elementary School when a lockdown was initiated. "I feel like it's just...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
Driver ejected from car in Menomonee Falls crash
A 36-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle and was ejected through the windshield in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, police said.
