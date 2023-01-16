Read full article on original website
Azalea Drive closed to through traffic between Washington Road, Apricot Lane on Monday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re planning to travel on Azalea Drive on Monday, you will need to find an alternative route. According to an official release from the city of Augusta, Azalea Drive will be closed to through traffic between Washington Road and Apricot Lane (directly across the street from the Augusta National Golf […]
WRDW-TV
Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway. It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports. Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on...
Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
wfxg.com
Man shot in leg following altercation on Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: We now have more information about the shooting that happened Thursday night on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that a fight between several men spilled over into the alley behind a restaurant and shots were fired, hitting one of the men at least once in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
wfxg.com
Clock is ticking on EMS agreement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
WRDW-TV
Traffic delayed after crash on Stevens Creek Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on Stevens Creek Road near River Watch Parkway. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. As of 9:02 a.m., the scene was clear and traffic was moving.
Stabbing investigation underway on Gordon Highway in Harlem
Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a stabbing investigation on the 3700 block of Gordon Highway.
WRDW-TV
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
WRDW-TV
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
wfxg.com
No Gold Cross Contract: What's next for Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In just days, the Augusta-Richmond County commission is expected to reach a final decision regarding a contract with ambulance provider Gold Cross. Commissioner Alvin Mason says he has been pushing for a new contract with Gold Cross since last April. At the time, the cost of the contract was $1.6 million.
Minor injuries in crash involving tractor-trailer, 5 cars on Bobby Jones Expressway
An investigation is underway after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and five other cars on Bobby Jones Expressway near the exit to Windsor Spring Road.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
wfxg.com
Columbia County officials investigate gift card purchase scheme
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three males purchased gift cards totaling $2,000 without paying for them. According to the incident report, three males entered the Family Dollar on South Belair Road on January 12 and picked up six gift cards. Police say the males paid for each of the cards individually and in separate transactions, passing a 'YouTube card' to the next person. The same card was allegedly used to make all of the purchases.
Pregnant woman dead following crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Burke County. Authorities say the incident happened right after 9:00 Wednesday morning on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Winter Road. According to the deputy on the scene, the crash involved an SUV with two women up front […]
WRDW-TV
Bullets strike Keysville mayor’s home in drive-by shooting
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Keysville’s home was hit by gunshots in a drive-by shooting Sunday night. Just before 11 p.m., Burke County deputies arrived to the home of Mayor Linda Wilkes-Davis in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, deputies noticed Davis’ front window...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing, possibly homeless man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who's been missing for nearly one year. Fifty-eight-year-old Gary Anthony Broughton has not been seen since he was released from prison in March 2022. Broughton was dropped off on the 1300 block of Green St. and investigators believe he may be homeless.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office STILL searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are STILL searching for a suspect accused of breaking into cars. Authorities say on January 15th, around midnight the pictured suspect was involved in Entering Auto’s on Coldwater Street in the Retreat at Baker Place subdivision. The only description they could give us is suspect is an […]
