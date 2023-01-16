Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Local and international spectators cheer on Team USA hockey as it secures another win
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Team USA took the ice at Cheel Arena Wednesday morning for the FISU World University Games. Jochem Pahler of Potsdam sat in the stands with his grandsons, since the winter weather canceled school for the day. “Well I think they’ve been great, and well run...
wwnytv.com
Indian River volleyball team sets sights on sectional title
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River volleyball team is near the top of the Frontier League as far as programs are concerned. It’s been a steady climb for the Warriors. The Lady Warriors are currently 9-1 on the season and have become a force in Frontier League...
wwnytv.com
Athlete of the Week: Maddy Moore
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a volleyball player from Indian River who is putting up big numbers in assists and service points. This talented volleyball setter earns this week’s title. Maddy Moore has put together an impressive season so far. Among her recent performances, 18...
wwnytv.com
In honor of local bowler Wade Oakes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every week I read off scores for our bowling report. I’ve read many names over the years and believe or not, it seems I get to know the bowlers even though for the most part I’ve never met them. That’s the case with...
wwnytv.com
Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield limited due to competition
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield is limited, as soldiers take part in a D-Series competition on post. The Bomporto Bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. To get to the airfield, drivers...
wwnytv.com
Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand, passed away on Monday, January 16th, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital after a long illness. A private family burial will be at the Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, New York. On June 7th, 2023, from 2 -5 PM, there will a “Celebration of Life” at Serendipity, 9 Williams Street, Gouverneur, New York.
wwnytv.com
State forest rangers train for ice rescues
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - New York state forest rangers — including nine recent academy graduates — received training last week in rescuing people on the ice. It’s called flat ice rescue training and it was held January 12 at the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Cranberry Lake complex in the town of Clifton.
wwnytv.com
Beatrice McEathron, 95, of Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice McEathron, age 95, of Oswegatchie, NY, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. There will be calling hours for Beatrice on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Frary officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Aviation training could increase noise levels at Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It could get noisy next week and in early February for people who live or work near Fort Drum’s Range 48. Post officials say the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will train at that range on January 24 and again February 1-3.
wwnytv.com
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a one-stop-shop for unique product, sold across the country. Grand Slam in Croghan has put itself on the cutting edge of sports safety. Bob Lyndaker is...
wwnytv.com
Carolyn A. Jones, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Carolyn A. Jones, 73, a resident of Cornell Ave, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Jones passed away late Thursday evening at home with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Carloyn A. Jones.
wwnytv.com
Jay Bernard Murray, 70, formerly of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jay Bernard Murray, age 70, of Port Charlotte, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:00AM Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in the Spring. Per his request, there will be no visitation however a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Murray passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Arcadia, FL, surrounded by his beloved son and daughter-in-law, after his courageous three-year battle with cancer.
wwnytv.com
Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away on Tuesday, January 17,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Howard was born on August 5,1947 in Carthage, the son of the late Kenneth L. and Clara B. (Trombley) Shettleton. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. He was a fire driver for the Carthage Fire Department before starting his nursing career. He married the former Lynne Guyton on October 28,1988 at the Bethany Methodist Church in Watertown. A previous marriage to Ramona Boliver ended in divorce. Lynne, a former employee of Mercy Hospital passed away on November 7, 1999. For many years, Howard was a Nursing Assistant at Mercy Hospital in Watertown before becoming disabled.
wwnytv.com
Barbara Jean “Barb” Peters, 92, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean “Barb” Peters, 92, of Canton passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center with loving family at her side. Calling hours will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Barb...
wwnytv.com
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County murder trial won’t get underway this month. Michael Snow of Massena faces a second-degree murder charge after the shooting death of Elizabeth Howell in February of last year near SUNY Potsdam. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua,...
wwnytv.com
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. Martha was a generous donation to science. She will be buried at a later date a Stark Cemetery, South Colton, New York. Martha is survived by her son Gregory Graves of Brasher Falls, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Kurt Graves. She was born on January 18, 1931, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late, Lynn G. and Iva E. Richie Dixson. She graduated from Potsdam High School. Martha married Carmen Graves, he predeceased her on May 24, 2018. She was a telephone operator for AT&T until her retirement in 1988. Martha was called the “Cookie Lady” she loved giving others cookies and gifts. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Association, Hannawa Falls Fire Department or the Potsdam Rescue Squad.
wwnytv.com
A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - “Before you know, cars got more prevalent and everything else, this was how people got to Watertown, got north. It’s part of our culture. It’s part of our history.”. Gouverneur Town Supervisor David Spilman Jr. and Village Mayor Ron McDougall are putting...
wwnytv.com
Everett J. Dibble Sr., 89, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Everett J. Dibble Sr., age 89 of the Stone Church Road Ogdensburg will be held at 12:00pm on Friday (January 27, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor David Hart officiating. Burial will follow at the Stone Church Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Meadow Street, died peacefully on January 18, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center. A full obituary will be published shortly. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY...
wwnytv.com
Some north country professors concerned about students using artificial intelligence to possibly cheat
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - In school, maybe you had someone who helped you do your homework. These days, a robot can do that, and college professors in the north country are concerned about cheaters. Putting a paper together can take time and effort. First, students need to do their...
