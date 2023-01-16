Read full article on original website
Existing-home sales slide to cap biggest annual drop since 2008
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell in December to the slowest pace in over a decade, capping one of the housing market's worst years on record amid a rapid jump in mortgage rates. Contract closings decreased 1.5% to an annualized pace of 4.02 million last month, the slowest rate...
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
American job switchers are getting a bigger pay bump than early 2022
It's still a good time for Americans to switch jobs. Workers who jumped ship to a new employer late last year got bigger salary bumps than they did in early 2022, according to a survey by job-search website ZipRecruiter, underscoring that demand for labor remains strong despite waves of layoffs in industries like technology and finance.
Wall Street kept hiring throughout 2022 despite expense woes
The biggest U.S. banks boosted their head counts last year, even as some Wall Street firms cut positions to rein in expenses and rework their operations. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all bumped up staffing levels between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the end of last year. Citigroup's increase was the biggest, with 17,000 employees added last year.
Amazon to plow extra $35 billion into Virginia data centers in cloud race
Amazon's cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft and Alphabet. The investments at multiple locations will create an estimated 1,000 jobs in Virginia, the state said in a news release Friday. Virginia is Amazon Web Services' most important hub, with dozens of data centers powering applications for customers across the eastern United States. A number of sites are under consideration and will be selected at a later date, the state said.
Froma Harrop: Population shouldn't be a Ponzi scheme
China’s shrinking population, we are told, poses an economic threat to that country, as well as an economic drag for us. Here are the numbers: Deaths exceeded births in 2022 by 850,000. That leaves over 1.4 billion Chinese. That’s over four times the U.S. population occupying about the same land mass. More than 1 billion people would be a lot of people in anybody’s book. Two reasons for concern are...
The clean tech arms race has begun
It has dominated the headlines out of Davos this week, prompted diplomatic grumblings from Germany and put European lawmakers in a bind. Passed last year, a historic U.S. climate bill has opened up a new era in geopolitics, one of unprecedented global competition to develop planet-saving technologies. The U.S. ranks...
French (yes, French) executives are the world's worst workaholics
Americans have popularized "hustle culture," but it's French executives who binge work the most, according to a new survey. Nearly 4 in 10 French business leaders admit to working intense, long hours without regular breaks, well above the 25% global average and besting rates in the U.S., U.K. and China, the survey from health insurer Bupa Global found. French executives also had the most anxiety around their individual work performance of any country surveyed. Concerns about their organizations' ability to weather the current economic instability, along with a reluctance to work remotely compared to their global peers, contributed to their workaholic tendencies, the survey's authors found.
Startup workers' dreams of big payouts are put on hold
For employees, joining a startup can be like making a bet: that getting shares in the business will one day provide a lucrative payout, despite the long hours and instability. Rank-and-file staff who are in the right place at the right time - a hot company in a soaring market - can score millions. But even in the good times, many workers walk away without much to show for their stock options.
How to score cheap flights (and mistake fares) in 2023
Scott Keyes has been finding and sharing cheap flight deals since 2013 after he scored a mistake fare that made his friends envious: a scheduling error got him a roundtrip ticket from New York City to Milan for $130. What started as a hobby – and a service for friends and colleagues – has since grown to a business with more than 2 million subscribers and a team 65 people strong.
FTX token jumps after new CEO says exchange could restart
FTX's controversial FTT token surged by more than 30% after the bankrupt company's new chief executive, John J. Ray III, said that he's exploring the possibility of restarting the crypto exchange. A relaunch is one option under consideration as Ray works to return money to FTX's customers and creditors, he...
Zoom says competition and job cuts haven't hurt its business
Zoom Video Communications President Greg Tomb said the collaboration software business has held up in the face of widespread layoffs and competition. The video-conferencing company sells software to industries like tech and finance, which have been hit by large layoffs. But because most contracts are long-term, the job cuts haven't hurt Zoom, Tomb said in an interview with Bloomberg in Davos, Switzerland.
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
