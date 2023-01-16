Read full article on original website
Paramedics, Ambulance Company Sued for Springfield Man's Death
The family of an Illinois man whose death prompted murder charges against two paramedics who strapped him facedown on a stretcher has filed a lawsuit against them and their employer, attorneys said Thursday. Ben Crump, whose firm often handles civil rights cases and frequently represents the families of Black men...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs
A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Paramedics charged with murder after patient who was in stretcher face-down dies
Two emergency workers in Springfield, Illinois, were charged with first-degree murder after a patient they transported in an ambulance died.
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during […]
