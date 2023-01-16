ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, IL

wmay.com

Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs

A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County

UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

