ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ho'olehua, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim

HNN News Brief (Jan. 19, 2023) Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal film set shooting. The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed at a Hawaii Island camp is now taking legal action against the Boy Scouts of America. Plus, new court documents say the mother of Hilo double murder suspect Joshua Ho told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Transportation officials seek public feedback on traffic safety

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking public feedback via multiple online surveys regarding traffic safety and roadways. "In consideration of the 117 lives that were lost on our roadways in 2022, HDOT would like to hear from the public regarding traffic safety-oriented enforcement, infrastructure, and public awareness," they shared in a press release.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Traditional feather helmet replica snatched from lobby of Volcano House Hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing Hawaiian cultural artwork from the Volcano House Hotel lobby. Park officials said a contemporary replica of a traditional feather helmet — called a mahiole — worn by high-ranking Hawaiian...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Kauai Coffee: A visit to the Kauai Coffee Company.

It’s a throwback to one of Living808 favorite segments with Kauai Coffee. We are reminded of why Kauai Coffee is special to Hawaii, also why John should stick to hosting and not harvesting coffee. To find out more information about Kauai Coffee, visit kauaicoffee.com.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Maui Vacations In Peril; Fodor’s Says Don’t Visit Now

Fodor’s came out swinging against 2023 Maui vacations today. This comes as the island was deluged with post-pandemic revenge travel starting last year. At one point, the mayor asked airlines to cut back on Maui flights, which he has no authority to enforce and the airlines have no intention of doing.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy