Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. ‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. The...
Researchers fear well-known humpback whale likely died of injuries on migration to Hawaii
“Now that we have a draft consent order, we are very committed to engage with the community. Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim
HNN News Brief (Jan. 19, 2023) Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal film set shooting. The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed at a Hawaii Island camp is now taking legal action against the Boy Scouts of America. Plus, new court documents say the mother of Hilo double murder suspect Joshua Ho told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode.
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
Hawaii Transportation officials seek public feedback on traffic safety
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking public feedback via multiple online surveys regarding traffic safety and roadways. "In consideration of the 117 lives that were lost on our roadways in 2022, HDOT would like to hear from the public regarding traffic safety-oriented enforcement, infrastructure, and public awareness," they shared in a press release.
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,068 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,775. COVID-19 killed fewer people in the US in 2022, but early data suggests it...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15.
Traffic violators owe Hawaii taxpayers tens of millions in unpaid fines, records show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Delinquent drivers owe state taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in unpaid traffic fines, according to a Hawaii News Now analysis of public records. This investigation revealed the debts have been sitting for years without efforts by law enforcement to collect. Meanwhile, many who owe money just...
Traditional feather helmet replica snatched from lobby of Volcano House Hotel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing Hawaiian cultural artwork from the Volcano House Hotel lobby. Park officials said a contemporary replica of a traditional feather helmet — called a mahiole — worn by high-ranking Hawaiian...
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell heading in, Eddie surf contest called on for Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be limited across the the state. Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend, especially over the western half of the state. A more robust cold front from the northwest will approach Kauai on Saturday afternoon/evening. Rainfall chances once again rise across Kauai and possibly Oahu Saturday.
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a go, organizers said Thursday. The contest is set to begin on Sunday for its 34th edition dedicated to the North Shore’s legendary waterman. Clyde Aikau — the organizer of the contest and brother of Eddie Aikau —...
LIST: Best Chinese restaurants on Maui
Yelp ranked the best Chinese restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Maui.
Kauai Coffee: A visit to the Kauai Coffee Company.
It’s a throwback to one of Living808 favorite segments with Kauai Coffee. We are reminded of why Kauai Coffee is special to Hawaii, also why John should stick to hosting and not harvesting coffee. To find out more information about Kauai Coffee, visit kauaicoffee.com.
Maui Vacations In Peril; Fodor’s Says Don’t Visit Now
Fodor’s came out swinging against 2023 Maui vacations today. This comes as the island was deluged with post-pandemic revenge travel starting last year. At one point, the mayor asked airlines to cut back on Maui flights, which he has no authority to enforce and the airlines have no intention of doing.
Hawaii woman sentenced for $3M exchange in illegal lobbying
A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.
