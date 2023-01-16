ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Lafayette

By Erin Griffin
 4 days ago
Today the community came together, to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his accomplishments to make the world a better place.

"So our committee has been in existence now for 37 years, this is another opportunity for us to reflect and to remember the accomplishments, first of all of Dr. King, but to allow the community to come together united to continue some of the goals some of the dreams and some of those items that he identified." said Gerald Boudreaux, Chairman of the MLK Holiday Commitee of Lafayette.

The Martin Luther King, Jr holiday committee of Lafayette's Annual, MLK celebration theme is this year is "living the dream, our actions, together, impact change within our community."

Volunteers from all over Acadiana were there to help bring this event together.

Patricia Mouton said, "It's important that we volunteer, all the time but especially on this day this is a day as I said to be repetitive a day on not a day off volunteering is important."

Lindsey Leger, recruiter with Acadiana ambulance service said, "It's actually kind of an awakening moment, listening to the speakers and how well they are versed, and their stance on everything it's a beautiful thing to be a part of if you're looking to feel better do something good for your community it's always good to come out and meet those members. "

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, that all people would be judged on they were as a person and not on the color of their skin.

Dr. King, dreamed we would follow the ideas in the Declaration of Independence that all people are created equal.

Dr. King, had been fighting the effects of segregation and the Jim Crow laws for years starting, in the 1950's.

Volunteers said they are happy to be a part of such an important day and look to volunteering next year.

