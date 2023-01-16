ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

City of SLO creates webpage for storm recovery information

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
The City of San Luis Obispo has created a webpage with storm recovery information for city residents and businesses.

The webpage includes information on the following:

  • How to volunteer
  • Property damage assessments
  • List of licensed contractors
  • Clean-up and debris removal
  • How to report storm damage
  • How to report price gouging
  • How to request debris removal
  • How to request maintenance for public spaces

Click here to access the city's webpage.

For storm recovery information from the County of San Luis Obispo, click here .

