City of SLO creates webpage for storm recovery information

The City of San Luis Obispo has created a webpage with storm recovery information for city residents and businesses.

The webpage includes information on the following:



How to volunteer

Property damage assessments

List of licensed contractors

Clean-up and debris removal

How to report storm damage

How to report price gouging

How to request debris removal

How to request maintenance for public spaces

Click here to access the city's webpage.

For storm recovery information from the County of San Luis Obispo, click here .