Training and Preparations Can Save a Life

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - If the NFL can sum up in two words the miraculous ongoing recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, it would be the Boy Scout motto.

Be prepared.

Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dr. Craig Basman, a cardiologist serving both Northern Westchester Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital (both with Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York), described Hamlin’s presumptive diagnosis as “Commotio Cordis,” which he said is extremely rare.

It occurs when cardiac arrest happens after blunt trauma to the chest (it could happen in sports when a baseball or hockey puck strikes the chest). There is nothing that can necessarily prevent this from happening.

“This particular pathology can happen in patients with a totally normal heart, so any sort of screening would not be beneficial,” Dr. Basman said. “Rather than have parents worry about this happening to their child, I think we should use this case to exemplify the importance of CPR training among the general public. Mr. Hamlin was fortunate enough to receive early and effective resuscitation, the key to his survival.”

Dr. Basman said that all athletic facilities should be equipped with an automated external defibrillator (AED).

“But most importantly, bystanders need to be CPR trained,” he said. “Obviously, the more people that are trained in CPR will give us more potential bystanders that could initiate resuscitation in the event of cardiac arrest. It’s not necessary to have a certificate to perform CPR, but training at some point is crucial to understand the basics.”

Halston Media contacted several area school districts to assess their preparedness for such rare events.

North Salem’s Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics, Denise Kiernan, said it was an unfortunate situation as it related to the sport of football.

She said that North Salem coaches at all levels (varsity, JV and modified) are certified in CPR and first aid, as well as the athletic trainer, William Mazariego, who is certified to train coaches in CPR and first aid.

“In addition, all coaching staff are provided an AED at the beginning of each season and carry it with them to all practices and games and on the school bus when traveling to away games,” Kiernan said, adding that there are AEDs outside each gymnasium in the high school/middle school building.

North Salem High School/Middle School Principal Vince DiGrandi also emphasized the need for AEDs for non-athletic related concerns.

“As we know, attendees at after-school events, such as musicals, plays, induction ceremonies, etc., may have an attack and an AED nearby could be vital for survival,” DiGrandi said. “We do review the use of these devices with staff as they are a bit loud and direct if you are not familiar with them.”

Christian McCarthy, Director of Health, Physical Education, Athletics and Wellness with the Katonah-Lewisboro School District, is reexamining the district’s safety protocols for football in light of Hamlin’s injury.

“[It’s an] incredibly scary event that took place and is one of the greatest fears that Athletic Directors have,” McCarthy said. “This is why you see that catching chest protectors and boy’s lacrosse shoulder pads require the chest plate. This has never been on our football radar, but clearly it should have been. Although this is so rare and can really only happen during an extremely small window during the heart’s contraction, its consequences create a life-or-death scenario.”

McCarthy is a CPR/AED and first aid instructor certified with the New York State Department of Education. He teaches multiple classes of each during the year to ensure all the district’s coaches keep their certifications current.

The Katonah-Lewisboro district has multiple AEDs in each building and the athletic training staff have an additional 12 AEDs.

McCarthy also said that compression-only CPR and AED training will be part of the district’s physical education curriculum for students.

Meanwhile, Yorktown emphasized its “highest standards of safety.”

“The Yorktown Central School District is committed to providing a safe environment for all students, staff, and visitors,” according to a statement sent by Communications Assistant Brian Marschhauser. “To that end, we have taken proactive measures such as installing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in every school building. We also have portable defibrillators that are available for off-campus events. Our head athletic trainer regularly attends sporting events and performs thorough equipment inspections to maintain the highest standards of safety. Additionally, all of our athletic coaches are trained in CPR, first aid, concussion protocols, and the use of AEDs.”

Stephen Luciana, the athletic director with Mahopac, said his district has 11 AEDs given to coaches each athletic season. He also said there are AEDs by each gym and in their field house, and the district’s athletic trainer, Brenna Lape, has one with her at all times.

The Somers Central School District emphasized an emergency action plan developed by their athletic trainer, Kevin Mullen.

“We are very fortunate to have the services of Kevin Mullen who has been in district for 19 years, along with a very experienced group of coaches that are familiar with the SCSD protocols,” said Marc Hattem, the director of Athletics, Health and Physical Education in Somers. “In addition, Kevin does a great job revisiting and revising our Emergency Action Plan on an annual basis, and meeting with all SCSD coaches three times per year to discuss all pertinent and updated information.

Hattem’s administrative assistant, Joan Tippett, said the district has 12 AEDs in the district plus one for outdoor facilities. She said that the district requests the presence of a doctor and an EMT for all home football games.

“After the events [with Hamlin on Jan. 2], Kevin made sure to update everyone on protocols,” Tippett said.

Somers’ Communication Coordinator, Amanda Bergen, said the district brings in an outside company annually to check the equipment and the district’s coaches are certified in their use every two years.

In addition to coach training, Northern Westchester Hospital Director of the Electrophysiology Lab, Dr. Subbarao Choudry, urges each of the school districts to ensure that all staff as well as athletes learn the location of the AEDs.

“I would encourage everyone, including parents and athletes, to be trained in CPR,” Dr. Choudry said. “This training includes instruction on how to properly use an AED. CPR can be life-saving both on the field and in everyday life!”

Dr. Choudry said that sudden cardiac arrest during sports is rate, and under 35, the most common causes are genetic cardiac abnormalities.

Regardless, he said athletes should be screened for cardiac disease.

“High-risk symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, palpitations (heart fluttering), or fainting with exercise,” he said. “A history of sudden or unexplained death in a close relative, or abnormal findings such as a heart murmur may require further testing.”

To learn more about CPR and the use of AEDs, visit cpr.heart.org or redcross.org/cpr.



