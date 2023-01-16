ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

John Jay Rolls on Senior Night

By Tom Walogorsky
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - On a roll, John Jay entered the game on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a 7-3 record, and Nyack, who just joined the conference, was not entirely sure why the Wolves’ interest was elevated.

“It’s our senior night, and we didn’t want to lose,” said Annabel Brennan, whose play spoke the loudest in the 49-41 victory.

After Nyack jumped out to a 5-1 lead, Brennan drove hard to the paint and barely took note of the three defenders in the way. The senior missed the layup, but the effort showed how hell-bent for the hoop she would be the rest of the way.

The senior’s modesty had a simpler take, though.

“I see a lane and just go,” she said.

In that regard, she didn’t need the ball to maximize her vision. Shannon Nolan caught Brennan on the cut, and the contested layup cut the score to 6-3.

A tie next, and Miranda Martin proved that passing is not a tall order. The front-line big pulled up on her drive and dished to Nolan for an open triple.

The back and forth far from over, Madison Aiken swished from deep, so Brennan answered by doing it on both ends. She scored a three point play on a running hook, took the charge the other way and threaded Mia Puccio to the basket for two more.

A 13-13 tie, Brennan was not done putting her body on the line. Another fierce drive to the hole, she went flying in the much bigger face of Stephanie Boereu and made one free throw to close the quarter.

Not to last, Gianna Longo grabbed the lead back with a three, but any ideas of separation ran headlong into Ava Kelley. Anya Celestin received the ball to the right of the paint, made a strong move, and Kelley’s much slighter frame stood and stared down the big center to draw the charge.

Of course, light on its feet is part of the John Jay way too. In deep, Sela Halaifonua spotted Martin, and the feathery float of her three rung true to the senior’s core.

“My first instinct is to shoot,” said Martin.

She also credited the team’s full encouragement to follow through in the inclination, and they reaped the rewards with a 17-16 lead. Then the bulldozer did her thing.

Brennan saw her shot again and sliced through the defense for a three point lead with 2:35 left in the half.

But Nyack could take their lumps too. Mia Gilbert drew a charge on Martin, and on the other end, the Red Hawks also sported a center who could shoot. Brook Jordan let fly and nailed a deuce just inside the arc.

A 19-18 lead for John Jay, Martin did her counterpart one better. She lined up deep and nailed another triple.

Unfortunately for Nyack, the backdoor was left open again, and Nolan eagerly turned the key. She spotted Halaifonua on the sly for a four point lead.

Still, Nyack kept pace to end the half. Logan Barbato sank two from the line, and the teams were still neck and neck at 24-22.

So Martin stuck hers out again. Three more of her 13 went down, and then the lead grew to seven on more good passing. In the corner, Ava Kelley spotted the same lane that Nolan noticed, and the Nyack defense not in sync, a little bounce pass made for another layup.

Even so, Nyack remained in range, and did it on the inside. Celestin drove for two and Longo refused to be denied on her failed incursion. She followed her missed layup and kept the score contained at 29-26.

The inspired muster didn’t have Brennan forget the affair at hand, and seeing another path on Senior Night had her turning the tassels again. She went lone wolf and gave Jay a 31-26 lead.

Barbato was not impressed, though. She spotted Celestin underneath for two, and then muscled in a put back for a three point play.

All tied at 31, Brennan now came crashing down. On Nolan’s miss, the guard ripped the rebound away from the Nyack front line and went to the floor with the whistle. The foul call put Halaifonua on the inbound, and she bounce passed to Nolan for a layup.

Changing over, Nolan did the ripping and gave Mia Holbrook the grip. The guard grabbed the defensive rebound, elbowed her way through the harassment and took off. Reaching the paint, Nolan passed back to Holbrook and the made three extended the lead to 36-31.

Hold on, the real grit was just ahead. Longo stole the ball, and going up court for an uncontested lay up, she missed. Obviously, there for a follow, Halaifonua met the Nyack guard. The sophomore cleanly blocked the first try and then blocked Celestin’s attempt.

The crowd out of their seats, Coach Matt Gallagher was among the uproar.

“She leaves it all out there,” he said. “The fact that she’s able to make that play shows her commitment and hustle.”

Not bad at standing still either, Halaifonua executed another perfect inbound to Martin, and the layup signaled the start of the train leaving the station. Whistling away, the point guard/post up player was in on at the next stop too. Halaifonua played a little give and go with Nolan, and the role player’s layup secured a 40-34 lead to start the fourth.

Nolan’s off-balance runner put two more nails in the coffin, and no surprise, Brennan brought the hammer down with the home team up by five. This time good passing yielded only a missed layup, but Kelley got the rebound and passed back to Brennan.

Here before, Nyack somehow was not on rewind. So the high scorer put the cap on her 13 points with another successful foray to the hoop with 3:42 remaining.

The cursive on the wall, Brennan was having no part of the collapse suffered versus Lakeland. She got to the line for two, and in the closing seconds, she went full WWE on a loose ball. Brennan wrestled away the rubber and crashed to the floor like her heart was still beating the pain of the memory.

Afterwards, Brennan had already shook off the excitement and her summation was back in line with her cool demeanor.

“We have been on a good streak. Our practices have been really intense and we are connecting and working well together,” she assured.

