SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
Gov. Kathy Hochul's push to name Hector LaSalle chief judge of the NY Court of Appeals fails key Senate vote
Judge Hector LaSalle, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's (D) pick to lead the state Court of Appeals, suffered an ignominious — and potentially fatal — setback on Wednesday after the state Senate Judiciary Committee voted against his nomination 10-9. It was a historic defeat for both the jurist and the governor, who expended significant political capital on his behalf. By the end of his hearing before the committee, LaSalle had earned only two unconditional votes of approval from the committee members, seven votes to pass him through to a full senate vote without recommendation, and 10 votes against his nomination entirely. LaSalle's nomination had been...
Supreme Court again declines to pause New York gun regs
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a group of firearms dealers’ emergency request to block various gun control measures recently passed in New York that they argued were unconstitutional and hurt their businesses. The brief order, which had no noted dissents, marks the justices’ second denial this month of a request to block portions of […]
New York state Senate panel rejects Hochul's judicial nominee to the state's highest court
A New York state Senate panel has rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination to lead New York's highest court on Wednesday, potentially setting up a legal fight between the Democratic governor and the Democratic-majority legislature.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
SCOTUS' failure to identify who leaked the Dobbs draft has raised eyebrows among those who believe one of the court's conservative justices was behind it.
wzmq19.com
Republicans Push to Keep Nine Supreme Court Justices Instead of Expanding the Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Should our highest court add more justices? That’s something House republicans are pushing back against. They’re endorsing legislation to keep the number of Supreme Court justices at the number of what it currently is. “We need to keep the nine,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson...
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Opinion: The Supreme Court Shouldn't Enforce the "Christian Agenda"
As American citizens, we are taught to be grateful for our constitutional freedoms. However, many Americans don’t seem to be aware that we have rights beyond what is explicitly stated in the Constitution.
Rashida Tlaib attacks Supreme Court as 'extremist' amid union case, calls to 'expand the court'
Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib attacked the Supreme Court on Friday, claiming a union's "right to strike" is "on trial" as the court weighs in on a union strike case.
Illinois Supreme Court halts plans to eliminate cash bail and other pretrial court changes
The SAFE T Act, which included reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice systems, was set to become law Sunday.
SCOTUS: “Sensitive places” stays in effect for now
This past summer, the Supreme Court struck down New York's century-old concealed carry law, saying that “proper cause” was in fact not needed to keep and bear arms in public. Since then, New York lawmakers have created a series of legislation to work around the ruling, including creating a "sensitive locations" measure
March for Life returns to D.C. for 1st time since Supreme Court overturned Roe
Anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington, D.C., on Friday for the 50th annual March for Life — the first such event since , its 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, last summer. The mood was decidedly celebratory, and the march was a victory lap of sorts for those who cheered...
Washington Examiner
Yeshiva University pushes LGBT club dispute to New York's highest court
Yeshiva University is one step closer to getting its case in front of the Supreme Court after the school appealed a lower court ruling that it must recognize an LGBT club on campus to New York's highest court. Attorneys for YU filed an appeal to the Appellate Division of the...
Bill over abortion court leak struck down in North Dakota
Months after the unprecedented leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in North Dakota considered — and struck down — a bill to criminalize court leaks on Tuesday. Introduced by the North Dakota Supreme Court, the bill would have let prosecutors...
US News and World Report
Abortion Opponents Call for Stricter Bans at First Post-Roe Washington March
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of abortion opponents rallied in Washington on Friday for the 50th annual "March for Life," marking a new chapter for a movement that has organized for decades around overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a women's right to an abortion. With that ruling...
