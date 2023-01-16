Judge Hector LaSalle, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's (D) pick to lead the state Court of Appeals, suffered an ignominious — and potentially fatal — setback on Wednesday after the state Senate Judiciary Committee voted against his nomination 10-9. It was a historic defeat for both the jurist and the governor, who expended significant political capital on his behalf. By the end of his hearing before the committee, LaSalle had earned only two unconditional votes of approval from the committee members, seven votes to pass him through to a full senate vote without recommendation, and 10 votes against his nomination entirely. LaSalle's nomination had been...

2 DAYS AGO