ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

Gov. Kathy Hochul's push to name Hector LaSalle chief judge of the NY Court of Appeals fails key Senate vote

Judge Hector LaSalle, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's (D) pick to lead the state Court of Appeals, suffered an ignominious — and potentially fatal — setback on Wednesday after the state Senate Judiciary Committee voted against his nomination 10-9. It was a historic defeat for both the jurist and the governor, who expended significant political capital on his behalf. By the end of his hearing before the committee, LaSalle had earned only two unconditional votes of approval from the committee members, seven votes to pass him through to a full senate vote without recommendation, and 10 votes against his nomination entirely. LaSalle's nomination had been...
WSPA 7News

Supreme Court again declines to pause New York gun regs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a group of firearms dealers’ emergency request to block various gun control measures recently passed in New York that they argued were unconstitutional and hurt their businesses. The brief order, which had no noted dissents, marks the justices’ second denial this month of a request to block portions of […]
NEW YORK STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
NEWS10 ABC

SCOTUS: “Sensitive places” stays in effect for now

This past summer, the Supreme Court struck down New York's century-old concealed carry law, saying that “proper cause” was in fact not needed to keep and bear arms in public. Since then, New York lawmakers have created a series of legislation to work around the ruling, including creating a "sensitive locations" measure

Comments / 0

Community Policy