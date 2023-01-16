ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville Speedway community remembers 11-year-old Sean LePore

Members of the North Alabama community who knew the LePore family are shocked after learning the family of four were found dead in two different states on Wednesday and Thursday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they found 43-year-old Jennifer LePore dead in her Hazel Green home on Wednesday after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

First public hospital redevelopment meeting held in Huntsville Monday

A hospital redevelopment meeting held in Huntsville on Monday is one of several public meetings being held throughout the region. Again, community members were told the local share of building two new hospitals is estimated at $225 Million in five years. That’s because under the provincial capital cost sharing for new hospital builds communities are responsible for 10 per cent of the total eligible construction costs and 100 per cent of the equipment, furniture, land, and required servicing costs, explained hospital CEO, Cheryl Harrison. The local share has also increased since past iterations as a result of inflation, calculated by the Ministry of Health at six per cent. Those in attendance also heard that the cost is still not set in stone. It is a moving estimate which will be impacted by things like market conditions at the time of construction and hospital design.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop

The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

School Administrator Placed on Leave

The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat." The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park. Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms

UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Donaldson piloting James Clemens as Acting Principal

MADISON – A face and personality that is familiar to the students, faculty and staff of James Clemens High School is serving as the school’s Acting Principal. Dr. Kerry Donaldson Jr. is working in the position of Acting Principal. The principalship was left vacant in December 2022 with the resignation of Dr. Brian Clayton to accept the opening for Superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
MADISON, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death

A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE

