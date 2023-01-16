A hospital redevelopment meeting held in Huntsville on Monday is one of several public meetings being held throughout the region. Again, community members were told the local share of building two new hospitals is estimated at $225 Million in five years. That’s because under the provincial capital cost sharing for new hospital builds communities are responsible for 10 per cent of the total eligible construction costs and 100 per cent of the equipment, furniture, land, and required servicing costs, explained hospital CEO, Cheryl Harrison. The local share has also increased since past iterations as a result of inflation, calculated by the Ministry of Health at six per cent. Those in attendance also heard that the cost is still not set in stone. It is a moving estimate which will be impacted by things like market conditions at the time of construction and hospital design.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO