Tasty Creamery in Clay County came up with a unique way to show the Jags love on their playoff run. They created the Avalanche Sundae. Sporting Jags “teal” colored ice cream...the concoction includes whip cream, caramel, white chocolate chips, marshmallows, crushed Oreos and finished with pretzels to cut some of that sweetness. Rance dropped in to chat with the Lee family about their veteran, family run business and that Avalanche.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO