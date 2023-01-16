ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jags icecream sundae at Tasty Creamery

Tasty Creamery in Clay County came up with a unique way to show the Jags love on their playoff run. They created the Avalanche Sundae. Sporting Jags “teal” colored ice cream...the concoction includes whip cream, caramel, white chocolate chips, marshmallows, crushed Oreos and finished with pretzels to cut some of that sweetness. Rance dropped in to chat with the Lee family about their veteran, family run business and that Avalanche.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

