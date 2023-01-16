EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Ewing Township Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa that happened early Sunday morning. Police responded to a Wawa in the area of Silvia Street and Parkway Avenue and found out there was an argument between three to four people at the store.After being asked to leave by a store employee, police say one man left but came back shortly. One of the people that stayed in the store fired a weapon in the direction of the man who left and returned, according to police. The man who reentered the store also fired a weapon back.Officials say there is no active threat in the community and they believe that no one was hit.You can call Ewing police at 609-882-7530 or submit a tip by email.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO