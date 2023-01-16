ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indoor rock climbing at Steep World – Rocks!

Are you ready to challenge yourself? Or, try something fun and different with your kids?. Steep World Climbing & Fitness is super fun and exciting and can be enjoyed by anyone of any age. The great advantage of taking up wall climbing in Montana is you can climb all year....
94.9 KYSS FM

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Chick-Fil-A Day 2: Drive-thru steady, customers pleased

The drive-thru wait time at the new Chick-Fil-A in Billings is about 15 minutes Friday afternoon. That time is less than opening day and customers are already coming back for more!. The BPD is continuing to keep everyone safe and direct traffic. There is a constant stream of customers in...
String of car crashes in Billings in recent days

There have been three car crashes in the past few days in Billings. Thankfully, none of them have been fatal accidents but the BPD and Billings Fire are reminding people to watch their speed and avoid distracted driving. There was a two-vehicle crash on 24th and Monad Road Tuesday night...
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass

HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
One person was injured after car veers off Rimrock & 62nd

A driver veered off Rimrock Road and 62nd Sunday into a field at high-speed Sunday afternoon in Billings. Emergency teams worked feverishly to remove the person from the vehicle and get them into the ambulance. No other vehicles were involved. Billings Police tells Billings Beat that drugs and alcohol are...
Have you seen this man? Laurel Police need your help

The Laurel PD is asking for your assistance in identifying this man. If you recognize him or the white minivan with a roof basket please call the LPD at 406-628-8737. Detectives need your help and reference case 0045.
Billings man arrested in alleged kidnapping: Charged with multiple counts

The suspect in this case has been located and arrested. 21-year-old Billings local, Angelo Zamora, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief which is a felony, eluding, obstructing, and resisting arrest, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. Police responded to a report of...
