Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
Child Finds Purse, Gives It To Toms River Police
TOMS RIVER – You’ve probably seen it in a dozen TV shows: a kid finds a wallet or a purse and debates what to do with it. They know they can use the money to buy something they really want, but that little voice inside them says to do the right thing.
Cop charged: Allendale, NJ officer helped driver flee scene of accident
ALLENDALE — A borough police officer in his tenth year on the job has been suspended without pay and charged with hindering apprehension. On Jan. 15, Officer Victor Bartoloma provided his personal vehicle to a driver who had gotten into a motor vehicle accident, so that the driver could leave the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Jersey City, NJ still having trouble paying public safety workers on time
💲 Jersey City switched to a new payroll company at the beginning of the year. 💲 A complicated schedule for public safety worker overtime was blamed for problems. 💲 The city will cover any fees, overdrafts, and penalties incurred by an employee. Despite promises that problems that...
School bus stolen in Livingston, NJ — alarmed cops caution parents
LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary
One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
wrnjradio.com
Commissioner Sarnoski holds meeting on truck traffic in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Commissioner Jason Sarnoski recently held a meeting with municipal officials from across Warren County to discuss truck traffic on local and county roads. Municipal officials and county professionals had the chance to review this issue, sharing valuable information and communicating their opinions on this complex...
Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says
Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
NJ ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ back to jail after asking for dogs back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
Accused NJ grocery store ‘perv’ arrested again after cops find more photos
A 33-year-old man accused in November of taking “upskirting” photos of two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket has been arrested again and slammed with multiple additional charges — after video footage showed more offenses, some involving victims believed to be juveniles, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank
TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
Collegeville Trooper’s Response to Gun Violence: ‘One Percent Rambo; 99 Percent Mr. Rogers’
Benjamin Brooks, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper who lives in Collegeville, believes that de-escalating conflict before it spirals into rage and violence is key to solving Philadelphia’s gun problem, reported Lynette Hazelton for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
phillygrub.blog
Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign
Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.
