Sayreville, NJ

94.5 PST

Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Cop charged: Allendale, NJ officer helped driver flee scene of accident

ALLENDALE — A borough police officer in his tenth year on the job has been suspended without pay and charged with hindering apprehension. On Jan. 15, Officer Victor Bartoloma provided his personal vehicle to a driver who had gotten into a motor vehicle accident, so that the driver could leave the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
ALLENDALE, NJ
94.5 PST

School bus stolen in Livingston, NJ — alarmed cops caution parents

LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
themontynews

New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary

One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
ROCKY HILL, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Commissioner Sarnoski holds meeting on truck traffic in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Commissioner Jason Sarnoski recently held a meeting with municipal officials from across Warren County to discuss truck traffic on local and county roads. Municipal officials and county professionals had the chance to review this issue, sharing valuable information and communicating their opinions on this complex...
Daily Voice

Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says

Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank

TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

