A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Car fire reported on I-264 westbound at Waterside Drive in Norfolk
Smoke can be seen on I-264 westbound at Waterside Drive in Norfolk due to a car fire. We are reaching out to learn more about what happened or if anyone is injured.
WAVY News 10
Fire damages property in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A residential structure fire Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth damaged property but caused no injuries, fire officials said. Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services was dispatched to the fire around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived, they found...
WAVY News 10
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
13newsnow.com
Part of 1st View Street in Norfolk to close, making way for HRBT expansion project
1st View Street under the I-64 bridge will close as early as January 26. City officials said the closure will last until the summer.
Two injured following two-vehicle crash in Suffolk
According to officials, the call for the crash came in around 2:39 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Blvd., eastbound on Route 58 near the Chesapeake line.
WAVY News 10
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
No injuries reported following house fire in Hampton
According to a Facebook post from Hampton Fire, both Hampton and Newport News Fire Departments responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. on Haley Drive.
WAVY News 10
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.
VDOT camera shows car in water off I-264 East
VDOT cameras show a car in the water off of I-264 East in Virginia Beach following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
Man's body found after crashing into Isle of Wight pond: State Police
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
WAVY News 10
1 person dead after shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
1 person dead after shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Hampton offers waterfront property owners up to $30k to create living shorelines
In the 2022 State of the Bay report, scientists offered living shorelines as part of the solution to combat the low grade the watershed received; a D+.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
Knife found on Portsmouth school bus, student disciplined
Manor High School Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson sent out a message to families stating that the school was made aware that a knife was found on a school bus while it was on its dismissal route.
Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.
An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.
WAVY News 10
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects with first car crush
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Joe Gaskill, who grew up in the Bow Creek section of Virginia Beach, spent countless hours with his dad, Joe Sr., restoring a beloved 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback. “It was a five-year restoration to bring it back to its original state,” Gaskill said. “We...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Virginia Beach Blvd
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.
