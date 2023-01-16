ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Fire damages property in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A residential structure fire Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth damaged property but caused no injuries, fire officials said. Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services was dispatched to the fire around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived, they found...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth …. Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s …. Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/isle-of-wight/body-found-floating-in-isle-of-wight-retention-pond/. Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond. According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office,...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 person dead after shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

The nonprofit C.L.E.A.N. Organization is hosting their annual MLK Award luncheon Saturday, January 21, to thank the teens for their work. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/
HAMPTON, VA

