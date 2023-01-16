Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Boy, 13, Arrested for Loaded Gun Possession at M.S. 363
Police said a 13-year-old boy who is a student at a middle school in Fordham Heights was arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded gun on Thursday. Meanwhile, in the Longwood section of the borough, two teenagers were shot, one fatally. An NYPD spokesperson...
15-year-old boy dies after being shot in head outside rec center in the Bronx
Officials say it is likely the shooting was a result of a prior argument and that the teens may have been targeted.
15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Bronx. She was last seen Wednesday morning leaving her home on Metropolitan Oval. 15-year-old Leena Howe hasn’t been seen since approximately 8 am on Wednesday after leaving her residence. She is described as being a female Black, approximately 5’8″ tall, 115lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a beige vest. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
Manhattan woman, 74, found dead and tied up in her UWS home: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and feet tied inside her Upper West Side apartment, authorities said Friday. Maria Hernandez was found by her sister lying unresponsive on the floor, bound with rope, and covered with a sheet around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday inside the apartment […]
Woman, 74, found dead with hands, feet tied in Upper West Side apartment: 'It's unbelievable'
A 74-year-old woman was found bound and killed in her Upper West Side apartment this week, police said Friday.
Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank attack: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities. The assault occurred inside the vestibule of the Chase branch at the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, police said. […]
21-year-old shot dead outside Bronx home
A 21-year-old man was gunned down outside his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Nicholas Lewis was shot once in the chest in the back of his Pratt Avenue house in the Eastchester section of the borough just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Emergency responders rushed Lewis to Jacobi Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. A man was seen consoling a girl outside the home in the aftermath of the shooting. The shooter remains at large.
2 people shot, including teenager, in the Bronx
A teenage boy was shot one time in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman found dead with hands, feet tied in NYC apartment
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment with her hands and feet tied. Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday around 9:55 p.m. inside 126 W. 83 St., apartment #3K, on the Upper West Side. According to police,...
Man slams woman's head against Brooklyn subway door in unprovoked attack
A man slammed a woman’s head into a subway train door in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, police said Friday as they released video of a suspect.
Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx
New York, MY – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and now police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Monday, January 16, at approximately 1700 hours, leaving her residence located at 1478 Beach Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The missing is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’2″ in height, approximately 115 lbs in weight, with brown eyes and dark-colored hair. The missing was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.” Police are The post 14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three
NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
Student, 13, busted with revolver and fake gun at Bronx school: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old student was busted with a .22 caliber revolver and a fake gun at a Bronx public school Thursday morning, police said. The boy was taken into custody after school safety agents found the teen with the weapons at MS363, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East […]
bkreader.com
Teen Girl Found Dead Near East River in Brooklyn, Police Say
A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
Man charged with murder in fatal park shooting in the Bronx
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly gunning down a man in a Bronx park eight months ago, authorities said Thursday. Leonard Thalease, 40, allegedly shot Miguel Rodriguez, 27, in the head in Joyce Kilmer Park at the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse on May […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses
An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
Bronx man indicted for fatally stabbing 24-year-old during argument over cigarette
A 35-year-old man was indicted for fatally stabbing a man in the chest last month during an argument over a cigarette, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Thursday.
Comments / 1