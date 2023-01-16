Read full article on original website
Unsafe Ice Conditions Continue In Southeast Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released their weekly fishing report Wednesday. With a majority of lakes and ponds in Southeast Iowa continuing to have unsafe ice conditions, very few fishing reports were available. In Washington County, Lake Darling has about four acres of open water above the in-lake silt...
Washington City Council Approves New Speed Zones on Hwy 92
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda for discussion was the third reading of an ordinance that would amend the speed zone on part of Highway 92, a nearly quarter-mile stretch from Wiley Avenue to Airport Road. The amendment states that the speed limit would go from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien explains, “If passed, Deanna will notify the DOT, and those changes would take place on their timeline for changing the signs.” The Council voted unanimously to pass the amendment.
Washington Board of Supervisors Vote For Feasibility Study of Federation Bank Building
On the Washington Board of Supervisors, agenda Tuesday was the discussion and action regarding a remodeling feasibility study of the Federation Bank building. Supervisor Marcus Fedler proposed that the company Encite Architecture & Design perform the study. Encite is the company that was hired for the proposed renovations to the Washington County Courthouse and Orchard Hill. Fedler states, “Reached out to Encite to see if maybe they would have some interest in providing it, and luck would have it, Luke with Encite had been doing work with Federation Bank on that building to do some remodeling and the layout and so on. So he already has some digital footprint. So he can take the work and kind of tetris it into that space.” The Board voted 5-0 for the feasibility study to be performed at the Federation Bank Building. Given that Encite already has a good portion of information, Supervisor Fedler estimated that they should have the results of that study within about two weeks. The final decision has not been made by the board as to the direction that the remodeling project will take at any location.
Hills Bank and Trust Leadership Grant Due March 1
The Hills Bank and Trust Leadership Grant deadline is March 1. This grant is for high school juniors planning to attend college in the fall of 2023. It’s a unique opportunity to gain valuable leadership skills and earn a college scholarship. Potential Participants apply as juniors and participate in leadership training sponsored by Hills Bank. Upon completion of the leadership courses, each participant receives a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarships are for students applying to a two or four-year college or university in Iowa. Twenty students are selected for the program. High school juniors residing in or attending school in Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, or Washington counties in Iowa are eligible to apply. Applicants will need two letters of recommendation from either a community member, employer, or volunteer and from a school teacher or academic advisor. You can find a link to the application with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Extension to offer Confinement Site Manure Applicator Training
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are having a two-hour confinement site manure applicator workshop. This workshop is to maintain or renew confinement site manure applicator certification. The Washington County workshop will be offered on February 16th at 1:30 pm at the Washington County Extension Office. Pre-Registration is required. The workshop serves as initial certification for applicators that are not currently certified, recertification for those renewing licenses, and as continuing education for applicators in their second or third year of their license. Operators must be certified to handle, transport, and apply manure if the confinement livestock operation has more than a 500-animal unit capacity unless the manure is applied by a commercial manure applicator. The certification fee is $100 for a three-year certificate. This fee is paid when applicators initially get certified and then every three years when they re-certify to apply manure. Confinement site applicators must also pay an annual education fee of $25. All fees and application forms must be sent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to complete certification requirements. Applicators are encouraged to complete certification requirements annually prior to March 1 to meet certification deadlines. If you have any questions regarding this workshop or certification, contact the Washington County Extension and Outreach Office. You can find a link for this workshop with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Washington County will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, February 8. The program is provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP). Topics covered will include personal protective equipment and safe handling; storage of pesticides, including chemical safety; and pest management topics. The course runs from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45 on or before February 1 and $55 after February 1. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Brandi Dawson at the ISU Extension and Outreach Washington County office. You can find a link to the registration form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DANIKA COX
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Danika Cox, a Naturalist for Henry County Conservation, about their year in review, and upcoming events for 2023.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH GINA BENNETT & THE KEOTA SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Gina Bennett, a coach for the Keota Speech Team, along with two of its members, seniors Nicole Clarahan and Aiden Conrad, about the District Competition that they will be hosting on Saturday, January 21.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Tera Pickens
On today’s program, we are talking with Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center Director Tera Pickens about the center’s programming.
Hillcrest Academy Custodian Collecting Donations To Aid Homeland
Mike Shapovalov is custodian for Hillcrest Academy, and a native of Ukraine. When the country was invaded by Russia in February of 2022, Shapovalov, with family and friends still living in Ukraine, answered the call to action. Through the support of Hillcrest, the Sharon Bethel Church, and residents of Kalona,...
Washington City Council Discuss Quiet Zone Study Report
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda was a workshop to go over a quiet zone study report that SRF Consulting Group facilitated. On November 16th, city officials met with the Federal Railroad Administration, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and officials from Canadian Pacific Railway to have a diagnostic meeting to review all twelve railroad crossings in the City of Washington. This meeting was to identify potential crossing improvements that would be needed if the city were to decide to become a quiet zone or a partial quiet zone area. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien had this to say, “As a policy decision, I think we need to include that community at large. And similarly, it causes angst because we want to make smart decisions; closing a crossing, as we’ve discussed, is not something that gets reopened. And if you want to open a crossing, it requires closing two as the rule of thumb that we have been told over and over and over again. So we certainly want to be very thorough and get it right because these are generational decisions.” The next step, according to the City Council, will be going to the public to receive input, discussion of a possible community forum was had.
Washington Board of Supervisors Property Action
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. At the top of the agenda under new business were proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The Board of Supervisors only received one bid for the property for the amount of $8,000. There was a thorough discussion about what possible next steps to take concerning the property. Supervisor Richard Young made the motion, “I make a motion that we hire a realtor to list that property, to find out what the fair market value is.” The Board voted five to zero in favor of attaining a realtor. The estimated value of the property via the Board is in the range of $75,000. With the help of a realtor, the Board will gain a better understanding about the listing price for the property and its current actual value.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Jean Peiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Jean Peiffer with the Washington Area Youth Supporters group, about the group’s year in review.
Registration Open For February STEM Club In Keota
Washington County Extension & 4-H, along with Keota Elementary, are offering a February STEM Club for fourth through sixth grade students. The registration deadline for the club is Wednesday, February 1. The club meets after school every Tuesday in February until 5 p.m. in the Keota Elementary Library. Next month’s...
Mid-Prairie on the Road in West Liberty Friday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams make the trip to West Liberty Friday for a River Valley Conference doubleheader with the Comets. The Mid-Prairie girls are 8-5 this year, 5-2 in the River Valley and unbeaten since Christmas after a 46-37 win Tuesday in Wellman over West Branch where Nora Pennington led the way with nine points. This year, Mid-Prairie averages 53 points per game and gives up 43, shooting 37% from the floor, 27% from three and 59% at the line with 37 rebounds, 12 assists, 13 steals and 16 turnovers. Individual leaders include Amara Jones at 11 points, five assists and five steals per game with Landry Pacha at seven boards per night.
Washington Board of Supervisors Decide Compensation for Elected and Non-elected Officials for 2024
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. A topic that was heavily discussed was the compensation for non-elected officials and elected officials for the fiscal year 2024. The Board discussed the many factors that apply to compensation and the different effects that a raise can have depending on the position of the employee. Supervisor Stan Stoops had this to say, “We have had work sessions on what to do. Because we are losing our employees to Johnson County. I know some of the committees I’m on, our supervisors, they had a big joke about that. It wasn’t funny. We’ve got to protect our employees, we got to keep them here. We’ve got quality employees; we want to keep them.” The board voted 5-0 to raise the compensation for non-elected officials by $1.75 for the year 2024. The elected officials’ pay will increase by a percentage amount based on the guidelines given by the Washington County Compensation Board. The board passed that item with a vote of 3-2.
Washington Public Library to host Gallery Talk with Carol Ray
The Washington Public Library is going to have a Gallery Talk with Washington Art Historian Carol Ray. You can join Ray as she takes a tour of the library’s artwork, giving information about the pieces and the artists that created them. This event is Thursday and begins at 11 AM. This event is one of many that the Public Library offers throughout the year. Washington Public Library Director, Cary Ann Siegfried had this to say about the use of the public library and what people may forget, “That libraries are not warehouses for books. We’re places for people to connect, create, imagine, and explore, and you know, share their talents with others. I don’t think people necessarily think of that first when they think of libraries.” You can find a link to the Washington Public Libraries event calendar with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Keokuk County Board of Supervisors Meeting Summary
The Keokuk County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Monday, January 9 in the Courthouse Board Room. A new security system for the County Attorney’s office was approved in the amount of $7,249. No reconstruction of the office door will be required. Engineer for the Keokuk County...
Fred W. Uthe
Visitation for 76-year-old Fred W. Uthe of Iowa City will be held on Friday, January 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Graveside services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the Columbus City Cemetery. Following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Columbus Junction American Legion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Fred.
Golden Hawks Wrap-Up RVC Dual Season on the Road Thursday
The Conference dual season comes to a close tonight for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team when they road trip to Durant for a River Valley Conference quad. The Hawks are 11-7 on the year after a 2-1 Senior Night Thursday in Wellman where they beat Maquoketa and Cascade before falling to Anamosa. According to this week’s Class 2A poll from IAwrestle.com, the Hawks have one ranked wrestler in their lineup with Mose Yoder No. 12 at 113lbs. Kaden Meader has the team lead with 24 wins, and was a champion at Saturday’s WACO tournament. Yoder is second on the team with 21 victories.
