A man suspected of a violent dormitory hold up at Illinois College before Christmas break may be facing more charges. 26 year old Devin C. Hall of Barrington Hills was arrested Wednesday inside the Morgan County Detention Facility by Morgan County Corrections officers on two charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer. The Journal Courier reports that Hall became combative with two corrections officers and both suffered minor injuries while subduing him.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO