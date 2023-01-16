ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

FOX4 News Kansas City

Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend’s brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year. William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges […]
LOUISIANA, MO
khqa.com

Scammers pretending to be local sheriff's office

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — The Ralls County Sheriff's Office in Missouri is warning people that someone is calling citizens pretending to be a law enforcer from their office in an effort to scam the person out of money. The sheriff's office said it has received a number of...
RALLS COUNTY, MO
wtad.com

Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death

Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
HANNIBAL, MO
wlds.com

More Charges Likely For Alleged IC Dormitory Armed Robbery Suspect

A man suspected of a violent dormitory hold up at Illinois College before Christmas break may be facing more charges. 26 year old Devin C. Hall of Barrington Hills was arrested Wednesday inside the Morgan County Detention Facility by Morgan County Corrections officers on two charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer. The Journal Courier reports that Hall became combative with two corrections officers and both suffered minor injuries while subduing him.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
advantagenews.com

Police search for missing woman

Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
DOW, IL
khqa.com

Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
LOUISIANA, MO
wlds.com

Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts

Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple instances of car part thefts from last week. According to police reports, officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after a complainant advised that the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 had been removed from a leased truck that was parked overnight on Capitol Way.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
