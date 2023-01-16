PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below our average low this time of year. We had a few light, scattered showers around parts of the Valley this morning, but skies are starting to clear out this afternoon. The sun makes a return this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. For this time of year, that’s about 10 degrees below normal.

