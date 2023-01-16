ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

SignalsAZ

More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023

The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kyma.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had

Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Arizona has seen its fair share of snowfall. 24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Officials warn of increased avalanche danger on San Francisco Peaks

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are urging those venturing out in the backcountry of the San Francisco Peaks to be alert for potential avalanches and other winter hazards. Heavy snowfall brought five feet of snow to many high-elevation areas and no avalanche mitigation is conducted outside the boundaries of Arizona...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week

PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Friday closures and delays in Northern Arizona

Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 20 because of heavy snowfall. It’s the third snow day this week for many school districts in the region following a pair of winter storms that brought more than three feet of snow to some areas.
knau.org

Navajo Nation declares State of Emergency following series of winter storms

The Navajo Nation has declared a State of Emergency due to impacts of a series of winter storms. Tribal President Buu Nygren signed the declaration Thursday, triggering the deployment of Division of Transportation resources to Defiance Plateau communities in immediate need of assistance. The declaration covers current and potential impacts from heavy snow, high winds, mud and flooding events.
AZFamily

Clear and chilly with more mountain snow on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below our average low this time of year. We had a few light, scattered showers around parts of the Valley this morning, but skies are starting to clear out this afternoon. The sun makes a return this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. For this time of year, that’s about 10 degrees below normal.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

FUSD cancels classes Friday ahead of another round of winter weather

The Flagstaff Unified School District has canceled classes Friday because of winter weather set to impact northern Arizona. Before and after school activities, food service and facility reservations will also be canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory this evening through tomorrow afternoon for areas above...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Sheriff's officials report busy holiday weekend amid heavy snow

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office had a busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend responding to dozens of weather-related calls for assistance. Those included more than a hundred requests for motorist assistance and traffic collisions and several incidents that required specialized equipment to rescue people stuck in the snow on Coconino and Kaibab national forest roads.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
AZFamily

Winter storm winds down in Arizona; but another small one is on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day with morning rain but afternoon sunshine ahead. Expect a Valley high of just 57 degrees today. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the high country through tonight at 11pm. A couple more inches of snow possible is for spots like Flagstaff, with snow levels dropping to 4000 feet this afternoon as the cold core of the low pressure system moves through Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

