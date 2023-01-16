ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

1600kush.com

Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Three Arrested for Aggravated Trafficking of Illegal Drugs in Two Days

(STILLWATER, OK) – On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, members of the Stillwater Police Department (SPD) Special Project Unit arrested Rocky Bradford, 46 of Perry, for an outstanding Payne County warrant. A subsequent investigation revealed that Rocky was also in possession of 6 grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Teens Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car. Tulsa Police say it all started around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night after an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen. Police say officers planned to call for the helicopter and more officers before trying to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a pursuit.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
CUSHING, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man charged with throwing object at moving police car

(Stillwater, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cushing man accused of throwing an air soft projectile at a Cushing police officer’s moving patrol car. If convicted of the felony charge filed last week, Joshua Steve Harrison, 41, could be given as much as a 10-year prison term and a $10,000 fine, court records show.
CUSHING, OK
1600kush.com

Yale woman admits trafficking marijuana

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 41-year-old Yale woman has pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana, 71.24 pounds of which was found in a processing plant in her garage, according to an affidavit by a Yale police officer. Ranae Fay Andrews was placed on 10 years’ probation with extensive conditions as part...
YALE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Man sentenced for role in 2 murders; prison gang related

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A judge sentences Matthew Armstrong for his role in two separate homicides involving a prison gang. In October of 2021, Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty in the following cases:. Murder in Indian Country, Kidnapping, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine for the 2017 murder...
SEMINOLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy

A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
HOMINY, OK

