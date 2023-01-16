Read full article on original website
1600kush.com
Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
Authorities search for assault, kidnapping and robbery suspect
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it's looking for a suspect who allegedly took part in assaulting, kidnapping and robbing a Stroud woman.
1600kush.com
Three Arrested for Aggravated Trafficking of Illegal Drugs in Two Days
(STILLWATER, OK) – On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, members of the Stillwater Police Department (SPD) Special Project Unit arrested Rocky Bradford, 46 of Perry, for an outstanding Payne County warrant. A subsequent investigation revealed that Rocky was also in possession of 6 grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Teens Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle
Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car. Tulsa Police say it all started around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night after an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen. Police say officers planned to call for the helicopter and more officers before trying to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a pursuit.
1600kush.com
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
1600kush.com
Cushing man charged with throwing object at moving police car
(Stillwater, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cushing man accused of throwing an air soft projectile at a Cushing police officer’s moving patrol car. If convicted of the felony charge filed last week, Joshua Steve Harrison, 41, could be given as much as a 10-year prison term and a $10,000 fine, court records show.
1600kush.com
Yale woman admits trafficking marijuana
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 41-year-old Yale woman has pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana, 71.24 pounds of which was found in a processing plant in her garage, according to an affidavit by a Yale police officer. Ranae Fay Andrews was placed on 10 years’ probation with extensive conditions as part...
‘Goodness Gracious!’ Seminole Police Dept. discover 222 marijuana plants during traffic stop
Officers said they knew something was fishy when the driver started explaining himself.
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
koamnewsnow.com
Man sentenced for role in 2 murders; prison gang related
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A judge sentences Matthew Armstrong for his role in two separate homicides involving a prison gang. In October of 2021, Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty in the following cases:. Murder in Indian Country, Kidnapping, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine for the 2017 murder...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
Suspect allegedly kills himself after MLK high-speed chase in Oklahoma City
We are learning new information about the suspect that caused mayhem during the MLK day parade in Oklahoma City.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
Police investigating after woman shot in vehicle
Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed an Oklahoma City woman.
KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
Police asking for help stopping burglars’ crime spree
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
