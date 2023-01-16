Read full article on original website
St. Patrick students preparing for March for Life event
St. Patrick Catholic High School students along with other Catholic schools will be participating in the March for Life event happening this weekend. March for Life is a national event and every year, pro-lifers walk on the National Mall and march on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling which legalized abortion in all 50 states.
Inaugural Taste of Hancock County event in Bay St. Louis
Hancock County hosted a tasty event earlier today. Bay St. Louis was the place to be tonight if you’re a big foodie for the inaugural Taste of Hancock County. Over ten restaurants and vendors shared their food dishes to those that showed up to the Taste of Hancock County event. Not only were attendees able to sample a variety of food, but also participate in a silent auction and drink alcohol while socializing.
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90 in Pascagoula
Pascagoula Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened last night. Police say a motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed and collided with a bicyclist who was crossing Highway 90 near Chico Road in front of Wendy’s restaurant. Both riders were thrown from their bikes and...
City of Gautier redistricting wards as population continues to grow
The City of Gautier is officially redistricting their wards and the new map is now in effect. These wards are being redistricted to keep up with state and federal statutes. The statutes demand that wards be altered should the consensus change by ten percent. These wards are made to be...
Registration open for Mississippi Senior Games
Registration is open for the 2023 Mississippi Senior Games which will be held in Biloxi. Opening ceremonies for the games is scheduled for March 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center on Howard Avenue. A celebration of athletes will be held there...
Woman wanted for questioning in man’s death at St. Martin hotel in custody
The woman wanted for questioning in death of a man found at the Red Roof Inn on January 9 is now at the Jackson County jail. 39-year-old Mary Ann Salughter of Hattiesburg was charged with motor vehicle theft. Her bond was set at $100,000. Deputies picked up Slaughter from the...
Infinity Space Center Day at Biloxi Excel by 5
Families were over the moon to attend a day dedicated to all things outer space. Biloxi Excel by 5 is a program for children from birth to five-years-old that works to get them ready for kindergarten. The group hosts an event once a month and January was Infinity Space Day!...
IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000
One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
Charged with one count of grand larceny
A Gulfport man is behind bars on one count of grand larceny. Michael Cuevas allegedly stole two air conditioning units from Lizana Elementary School in Saucier. Officers used video surveillance to identify Cuevas, then obtained a warrant, and arrested him today during a traffic stop.
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre performing ‘See How They Run’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre is gearing up for its first play of the year. ‘See How They Run’ opens tonight. The comedy is high energy, one that will certainly keep the audience laughing. Considered a comedy of misidentification, the play is action packed. Philip King wrote the...
Ocean Springs Theatre named state champions
A show-stopping performance finally got some recognition it richly deserves. This past weekend, Ocean Springs Theatre and Film Department attended the Mississippi Theatre Association Competition in Tupelo, where they were named the state champions for their production of “Bocon!”. “Bocon” is Spanish for ‘big mouth’ and it tells the...
Five Coast players receive Division I offers on same day
Five football players from the Coast receive Division I offers on the same day. Two from George County, starting with sophomore Quarterback Deuce Knight, getting the invite from Washington, his fourth offer in six days and his seventh overall. Knight’s sophomore teammate Kohl Bradley getting his second offer from Arkansas....
35th annual YMCA Kelsey Williams 10K takes place Saturday in Ocean Springs
This Saturday, the MS Gulf Coast YMCA will host its 35th annual YMCA Kelsey Williams 10k Winter Classic Run for Epilepsy Awareness. Each year, the run takes place to help raise awareness for epilepsy and former YMCA member Kelsey Williams, who died from the brain disorder. The race will start...
Gulfport arrests suspects in stabbing death case
Two suspects in a stabbing death in Gulfport last week were arrested Wednesday night. 28-year-old Deondre McGill was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of first degree murder just before 9 p.m. His bond is set at $1 million. McGill allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Don Zail Blackmon of...
Hometown Hero: Gulfport Native and Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Reese
When it comes to inspiration, there’s at least one name that comes to mind: Gulfport native Brittney Reese. After achieving incredible success in her track and field career, Reese has become an idol to young boys and girls looking to strive for greatness. That is why she has been...
Youth Mental Health First Aid classes set for Saturday at Pine Lake Baptist Church
The Mental Health Association of South Mississippi is hosting first aid classes this weekend geared toward youth mental health. The class is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, school staff, and others how to help an adolescent who is experiencing mental health and/or addiction challenges or if they are in a crisis.
Overnight road closures on HWY 90 near MS Aquarium
Starting Thursday, there will be overnight closures on Highway 90 in Gulfport. Both east and westbound lanes of 90 will be closed near the Mississippi Aquarium so crews can continue building a new pedestrian overpass. That overpass will eventually link the aquarium with Jones Park. The first overnight closure will...
Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing
Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
Kroc Center hosts program to help students prepare for GED test
January is National Mentoring Month and News 25 went down to the Kroc Center to highlight a program led by people looking to better educate the community. Tutors in this program take their time to help prepare their students for the GED test. First, the tutors give their students an assessment to help find out what subjects the students are struggling in.
