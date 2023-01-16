ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

St. Patrick students preparing for March for Life event

St. Patrick Catholic High School students along with other Catholic schools will be participating in the March for Life event happening this weekend. March for Life is a national event and every year, pro-lifers walk on the National Mall and march on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling which legalized abortion in all 50 states.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Inaugural Taste of Hancock County event in Bay St. Louis

Hancock County hosted a tasty event earlier today. Bay St. Louis was the place to be tonight if you’re a big foodie for the inaugural Taste of Hancock County. Over ten restaurants and vendors shared their food dishes to those that showed up to the Taste of Hancock County event. Not only were attendees able to sample a variety of food, but also participate in a silent auction and drink alcohol while socializing.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
wxxv25.com

City of Gautier redistricting wards as population continues to grow

The City of Gautier is officially redistricting their wards and the new map is now in effect. These wards are being redistricted to keep up with state and federal statutes. The statutes demand that wards be altered should the consensus change by ten percent. These wards are made to be...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Registration open for Mississippi Senior Games

Registration is open for the 2023 Mississippi Senior Games which will be held in Biloxi. Opening ceremonies for the games is scheduled for March 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center on Howard Avenue. A celebration of athletes will be held there...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Infinity Space Center Day at Biloxi Excel by 5

Families were over the moon to attend a day dedicated to all things outer space. Biloxi Excel by 5 is a program for children from birth to five-years-old that works to get them ready for kindergarten. The group hosts an event once a month and January was Infinity Space Day!...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000

One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Charged with one count of grand larceny

A Gulfport man is behind bars on one count of grand larceny. Michael Cuevas allegedly stole two air conditioning units from Lizana Elementary School in Saucier. Officers used video surveillance to identify Cuevas, then obtained a warrant, and arrested him today during a traffic stop.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis Little Theatre performing ‘See How They Run’

Bay St. Louis Little Theatre is gearing up for its first play of the year. ‘See How They Run’ opens tonight. The comedy is high energy, one that will certainly keep the audience laughing. Considered a comedy of misidentification, the play is action packed. Philip King wrote the...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs Theatre named state champions

A show-stopping performance finally got some recognition it richly deserves. This past weekend, Ocean Springs Theatre and Film Department attended the Mississippi Theatre Association Competition in Tupelo, where they were named the state champions for their production of “Bocon!”. “Bocon” is Spanish for ‘big mouth’ and it tells the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Five Coast players receive Division I offers on same day

Five football players from the Coast receive Division I offers on the same day. Two from George County, starting with sophomore Quarterback Deuce Knight, getting the invite from Washington, his fourth offer in six days and his seventh overall. Knight’s sophomore teammate Kohl Bradley getting his second offer from Arkansas....
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport arrests suspects in stabbing death case

Two suspects in a stabbing death in Gulfport last week were arrested Wednesday night. 28-year-old Deondre McGill was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of first degree murder just before 9 p.m. His bond is set at $1 million. McGill allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Don Zail Blackmon of...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Overnight road closures on HWY 90 near MS Aquarium

Starting Thursday, there will be overnight closures on Highway 90 in Gulfport. Both east and westbound lanes of 90 will be closed near the Mississippi Aquarium so crews can continue building a new pedestrian overpass. That overpass will eventually link the aquarium with Jones Park. The first overnight closure will...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Kroc Center hosts program to help students prepare for GED test

January is National Mentoring Month and News 25 went down to the Kroc Center to highlight a program led by people looking to better educate the community. Tutors in this program take their time to help prepare their students for the GED test. First, the tutors give their students an assessment to help find out what subjects the students are struggling in.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy