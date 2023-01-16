Hancock County hosted a tasty event earlier today. Bay St. Louis was the place to be tonight if you’re a big foodie for the inaugural Taste of Hancock County. Over ten restaurants and vendors shared their food dishes to those that showed up to the Taste of Hancock County event. Not only were attendees able to sample a variety of food, but also participate in a silent auction and drink alcohol while socializing.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO