Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. Israeli media reported he was armed with a knife and that the settler shot him. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. The military says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.
Don’t be a willing victim of overbearing big government (Letters)

When life hits you with a hard blow because of government’s rules, do you embrace the changes? Which do you choose, becoming a victim or being the survivor? The victim thinks that big government will protect them and in order to survive they must obediently obey. Many people believe that life just happens, and that obeying the government’s rules is the only way to live life.
Shrinking China could be boon to India (Editorial)

Since the establishment of India and Pakistan in 1947 with the partition of British India, there’s been only one answer to that question: China. And it wasn’t even close. But now, the answer isn’t certain. It’s possible, if not even likely, that India has eclipsed China. And if it hasn’t, It’s nearly certain to do so later this year.
Harvard reverses fellowship withdrawal to Kenneth Roth following backlash

Human Rights Watch’s former executive director Kenneth Roth will have his Harvard University fellowship reinstated after the college withdrew it over his organization’s criticism of Israel’s leaders and government. The decision was announced Thursday, several months after Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy dean...
