Related
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. Israeli media reported he was armed with a knife and that the settler shot him. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. The military says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.
Ukrainian families vent frustration at struggle to find own homes in UK
High-cost, low-quality housing market is pushing many from war-torn country to edge of homelessness
Don’t be a willing victim of overbearing big government (Letters)
When life hits you with a hard blow because of government’s rules, do you embrace the changes? Which do you choose, becoming a victim or being the survivor? The victim thinks that big government will protect them and in order to survive they must obediently obey. Many people believe that life just happens, and that obeying the government’s rules is the only way to live life.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainians to train on Leopard 2 tanks despite lack of agreement on supply – live
Defence minister says Poland will let Ukrainian troops train on the German-made battle tanks; Russia claims to have captured village near Bakhmut
Shrinking China could be boon to India (Editorial)
Since the establishment of India and Pakistan in 1947 with the partition of British India, there’s been only one answer to that question: China. And it wasn’t even close. But now, the answer isn’t certain. It’s possible, if not even likely, that India has eclipsed China. And if it hasn’t, It’s nearly certain to do so later this year.
Harvard reverses fellowship withdrawal to Kenneth Roth following backlash
Human Rights Watch’s former executive director Kenneth Roth will have his Harvard University fellowship reinstated after the college withdrew it over his organization’s criticism of Israel’s leaders and government. The decision was announced Thursday, several months after Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy dean...
