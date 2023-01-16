The Coleman City Council, in their meeting on Thursday night, January 19, 2023, approved by a vote of 5-0 to reach an agreement for ambulance and emergency medical services for the City of Coleman and Coleman County. Prior to the vote, the Council spent 40 minutes in Executive Session. Upon returning to Open Session, the Council voted to authorize the City Manager and City Attorney to negotiate an agreement with Sacred Cross EMS. It was mentioned that they could possibly begin providing services in Coleman County in June of this year. According to the Sacred Cross EMS website, they are the fastest growing private EMS company in Texas. They state on their website they are NOT a huge corporate entity but a Texas family-owned and operated organization. You can read more about the company AT THIS LINK to their website. We will provide more information when it's available.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO