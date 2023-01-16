Read full article on original website
9th Boys BBall to Play Monday
Coach Cameron Lowman has announced that they have picked up a Freshman boys game to be played on Monday, January 23rd IN Coleman against May JV boys. The game will start at 5:30 in the main gym. Coleman Today Photos above are from the Miles game on Tuesday (Jan 17).
Coleman Athletes Named to FCA All-Star Teams
Brownwood Area FCA has selected eight athletes from Coleman to represent our school in the All-Star games in June. Congratulations to all! They are as follows, from left to right:. A.J. Phillips, golf. Bode Slayton, golf. Gage Gordon, golf. Ryland Gentry, baseball. Brylei Gilbreath, volleyball. Braxton Smith, basketball. David Navarro,...
Bluecat Buzzer Beater Keep Miles from Win Number 20
The Coleman Bluecat Basketball team took down district opponent Miles at home on Tuesday night 48-46 thanks to a buzzer beater by Braxton Smith. After a 9-0 run began the game, the Bluecats held only a 12-10 lead after the first quarter. Coleman came out hot in more ways than one, out rebounding the Bulldogs the entire first half. Thanks to great defense and ball control, Miles only scored four in the 2nd, helping the lead to grow to 22-14 at halftime. Breathing room the Bluecats would end up needing heading into a hard pressed 2nd half.
Carolyn Jackson, 76
Carolyn Sue Jackson, age 76 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Sue was born on Sunday, January 27, 1946 in Shoals, Indiana to Joseph Talmage Gray and Iola Cason. Sue married the love of her life, Donald Rowe Jackson in 1963 in Mexico. They...
Gloria Edmiston, 79
Gloria Edmiston, age 79, of Coleman, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Linda Faye Peacock, 75
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75 of Santa Anna, Texas, passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at Coleman Medical Center in Coleman. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Santa Anna.
Betty Sue Cupps, 71
Betty Cupps, age 71, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. The family will host a time of visitation at 12:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Maureen Wilson officiating. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
City Council Approves Subdivision Ordinance and Updates to Animal Control Ordinance
The Coleman City Council met on Thursday, January 19, 2023 with all members present and Mayor Tommy Sloan presiding. Among the highlights, the Council approved on second reading upgrades to the Animal Control Ordinance and approved a Subdivision Ordinance. Both are described in greater detail below. The Council also gave the City Manager and City Attorney authority to negotiate for a new ambulance service provider. A proposal was received from Sacred Cross EMS to possibly start providing ambulance service in June of this year in Coleman County. More information on this story is in a separate article on ColemanTODAY.com.
Martinez Files for CISD School Board
MARK MARTINEZ has filed to run for re-election for Place 2 on the Coleman ISD Board of Trustees. Martinez has 15 years previous experience serving on the CISD Board of Trustees. Places 1, 2, and 3 are up for election. The deadline to file an application for a place on the ballot is Friday, February 17th. The general election will be held May 6, 2023. Place 1 is currently held by John Casey and Place 3 is held by Josh Hale.
City to Negotiate for New Ambulance Service Provider
The Coleman City Council, in their meeting on Thursday night, January 19, 2023, approved by a vote of 5-0 to reach an agreement for ambulance and emergency medical services for the City of Coleman and Coleman County. Prior to the vote, the Council spent 40 minutes in Executive Session. Upon returning to Open Session, the Council voted to authorize the City Manager and City Attorney to negotiate an agreement with Sacred Cross EMS. It was mentioned that they could possibly begin providing services in Coleman County in June of this year. According to the Sacred Cross EMS website, they are the fastest growing private EMS company in Texas. They state on their website they are NOT a huge corporate entity but a Texas family-owned and operated organization. You can read more about the company AT THIS LINK to their website. We will provide more information when it's available.
INFO for Applications for Novice City Election Ballot Placement
The City of Novice is now accepting applications for a place on the ballot for the general election May 6, 2023, for three (3) Aldermen, two year terms positions. Applications may be obtained at 268 6th Street at the Novice City Complex. Due to the city not having regular business days/hours the following are the designated days and hours to turn in an application to the city secretary Jason Walker, at 268 6th Street Novice, Tx 79538:
City Council Incumbents Filed for Re-election for 2023
January 18, 2023, is the first day to file for a place on the ballot for the City Council election on May 6, 2023. As of noon today, all incumbents have filed for re-election:. Below is important 2023 General Election Information. More information can also be found at www.cityofcolemantx.us/elections:. 2023...
