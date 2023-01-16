why aren't we making this a bigger issue?? all the trauma, abuse, horrors these children experience under the care of the department of child safety is far worse than the crimes they accuse the parents of in the first place! of course the majority of the accusations are completely false to begin with, and they tear families apart. I don't understand how they have so much power but I for one have been affected by it personally and have seen the results of their systems failures. we need to realize what this system is doing to our own children, and their families.
yeah they look do you people read what the article says they look but did they do their job or did they check on the child no they didn't because they knew nothing about him or even cared....
war against DCS and Ombadsman Citizens Jesus never helped never help to nobody none of them how many children already destroyed nobody hear about them 20000 children in state of Arizona keep in the shelter North Arizona and have been children drug used sexual abused scrub all life of these children just see us and all this stuff it's evil criminal and Shawnna Bolick juvenile Commissioner and Doug Ducey and Attorney Genersl office Family Services ARE CRIMINALS!! SUE THEM.
