Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
Dallas Cowboys might turn to former Patriots kicker to solve kicking woes
The Dallas Cowboys just might turn to a former Patriots kicker to solve their kicking woes during the playoffs. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, pending a physical. The 26-year-old kicker spent most of this season on the Patriots practice squad, He was elevated to the game day roster for two games, where he handled kickoffs for the Patriots.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Rob Gronkowski: Winning with Patriots felt like losing, losing felt like ‘super depression’
Since leaving New England, Rob Gronkowski hasn’t always painted the rosiest picture of his time with the Patriots. That continued on the Up and Adams podcast Wednesday morning, when Gronkowski was asked how his long-time teammate Tom Brady behaves after suffering a big loss. Instead of answering, the tight end took a detour to talk about how any game was received generally in Foxborough.
NFL best bets for divisional round of NFL Playoffs
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a terrific Wild Card weekend to kick off the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the divisional round of the postseason has...
Tee Higgins hoping to see Damar Hamlin at Bills-Bengals playoff game
Three weeks after their scary collision on the field in Cincinnati, Tee Higgins is looking forward to seeing Damar Hamlin. “I’m pretty sure we just gonna chop it up, laugh and giggles,” Higgins said to media on Thursday. “Just gonna be happy to see him.”. The Buffalo...
Patriots have tryouts with 2 punters following Jake Bailey suspension (report)
If things with Jake Bailey don’t work out, it looks like Bill Belichick will have a backup plan ready. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots had a pair of CFL punters in for tryouts on Wednesday afternoon: Cody Grace and Ben Griffith. Grace has a conventional background — he punted at Arkansas State before going to Canada — while Griffith is a converted Aussie rules football player. He played professionally for eight years in Australia before heading to USC to take up American punting, and after graduating, was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Elks.
Patriots’ Jonathan Jones named finalist for NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was one of five finalists for the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players Association announced Friday. Jones is joined by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
Where to buy NHL All Star jerseys, shirts and more online
The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 and is hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. Fans can now shop for the 2023 NHL All-Star collection on Fanatics ahead of the weekend. The collection features eastern and western conference jerseys and shirts with black, white, aqua and pink as the colors. The shirts feature players’ names and numbers on the back.
Patriots’ Devin McCourty ‘not 100%’ on retirement, wants to test out ‘next phase’ first
A Devin McCourty retirement this offseason isn’t a foregone conclusion. Though tributes rolled in for the 35-year-old safety (and Matthew Slater) as the Patriots season wound down, McCourty said he hasn’t made up his mind one way or the other on the Peter King Podcast. “I told myself...
Patriots turn to former receiver Shawn Jefferson in offensive coordinator search
The Patriots offensive coordinator search has brought in several familiar faces to Gillette Stadium. It turns out, it’ll bring in another. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Patriots will interview Arizona Cardinals associate head coach and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson for their vacant offensive player caller job.
Vikings sign Benton Whitley to futures contracts, Minnechaug alum will get shot at 2023 roster
The Minnesota Vikings are bringing Minnechaug alum Benton Whitley back from the practice squad next season and giving him a chance to make the team in 2023. The Vikings announced the decision to bring back Whitley, and five other players, on futures contracts on Monday. The deal means that Whitley is set to return in 2023 and will not hit free agency.
Patriots 2022 draft class showed promise with building blocks for the future
Robert Kraft didn’t pull his punches. The Patriots needed to be better. During the 2021 offseason, the Patriots owner explained why the team spent a then-NFL record $163 million in guaranteed money in free agency. Coming off a 7-9 season was part of it, but Kraft pointed to the team’s lack of success in the draft as the main problem.
Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He ‘showed me what it was like to be a professional’
Despite not having played on the same team since the 2016-17 season, the bond between Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas remains strong. On Nov. 10, Smart hosted a bowling event in Boston to raise money for his YounGameChanger Foundation, and Thomas made the trip to support his former teammate. The reunion was shown in the most recent episode of Celtics’ Beneath the Banners series presented by New Balance, which came out Friday.
Bill O’Brien’s ‘teapot’ temper makes him a good fit for Patriots QB Mac Jones
Mac Jones wasn’t happy. Everyone saw the frustration boil over. In the middle of the Patriots 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots quarterback blew his top on the sideline. The video clip went viral as Jones shouted, “Throw the (expletive) ball! (Expletive) quick game sucks!”. Jones...
Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win
BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
Jeremy Swayman dominates as Bruins complete New York sweep, beat Rangers, 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 15-1-3 in its last 19 games. Brad Marchand and David Krejci each had two assists.
