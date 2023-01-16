ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Dallas Cowboys might turn to former Patriots kicker to solve kicking woes

The Dallas Cowboys just might turn to a former Patriots kicker to solve their kicking woes during the playoffs. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, pending a physical. The 26-year-old kicker spent most of this season on the Patriots practice squad, He was elevated to the game day roster for two games, where he handled kickoffs for the Patriots.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski: Winning with Patriots felt like losing, losing felt like ‘super depression’

Since leaving New England, Rob Gronkowski hasn’t always painted the rosiest picture of his time with the Patriots. That continued on the Up and Adams podcast Wednesday morning, when Gronkowski was asked how his long-time teammate Tom Brady behaves after suffering a big loss. Instead of answering, the tight end took a detour to talk about how any game was received generally in Foxborough.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

NFL best bets for divisional round of NFL Playoffs

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a terrific Wild Card weekend to kick off the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the divisional round of the postseason has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots have tryouts with 2 punters following Jake Bailey suspension (report)

If things with Jake Bailey don’t work out, it looks like Bill Belichick will have a backup plan ready. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots had a pair of CFL punters in for tryouts on Wednesday afternoon: Cody Grace and Ben Griffith. Grace has a conventional background — he punted at Arkansas State before going to Canada — while Griffith is a converted Aussie rules football player. He played professionally for eight years in Australia before heading to USC to take up American punting, and after graduating, was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Elks.
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Jonathan Jones named finalist for NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was one of five finalists for the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players Association announced Friday. Jones is joined by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

Where to buy NHL All Star jerseys, shirts and more online

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 and is hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. Fans can now shop for the 2023 NHL All-Star collection on Fanatics ahead of the weekend. The collection features eastern and western conference jerseys and shirts with black, white, aqua and pink as the colors. The shirts feature players’ names and numbers on the back.
SUNRISE, FL
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He ‘showed me what it was like to be a professional’

Despite not having played on the same team since the 2016-17 season, the bond between Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas remains strong. On Nov. 10, Smart hosted a bowling event in Boston to raise money for his YounGameChanger Foundation, and Thomas made the trip to support his former teammate. The reunion was shown in the most recent episode of Celtics’ Beneath the Banners series presented by New Balance, which came out Friday.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win

BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

