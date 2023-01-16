Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo opens branch office space at Pioneer Center for Assessing Department and GIS services
(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo Assessing Department and Geographic Information Systems services are now at the City of West Fargo Offices at Pioneer Center, 1405 Prairie Parkway, Suite A in West Fargo. The City recently opened the branch office due to a shortage of space at...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson discusses new tax to fund new community and recreational center
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Dilworth is talking about adding a new tax in the city to help fund future development. "At our last meeting, the City of Dilworth began our own steps to initiate the process in Minnesota of a local option sales tax. In ten years, this section of Dilworth on the east side is going to include a community center that is a little bit broader in scope. It's going to include recreational opportunities, wellness opportunities," said Chad Olson.
kfgo.com
VIDEO: Crews demolish condemned Curtis house in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Heavy equipment has moved in to take down the garage and house owned by Daniel Curtis at 924 5th Street S. in Fargo. It followed a years-long dispute with the City and Curtis’ unsuccessful appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court. The City had condemned the house citing numerous code violations that included water damage, electrical issues, and debris and garbage both inside and outside the house and garage.
kfgo.com
Downtown Moorhead may get a hotel back for the first time in nearly 50 years
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – What was once the iconic F-M Hotel and home to The Tree Top restaurant & lounge in downtown Moorhead may be a hotel once again. Mayor Shelly Carlson made the announcement Thursday at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event as she discussed bringing diverse workforce talent to the area.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Horace mayor on childcare shortage: "I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is"
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Horace says he now has a very specific idea of how badly more childcare is needed in the city. "I wanted to kind of get a gauge because we've got so many young people moving in to the city that have younger children. I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is. I mean it's kind of what it come down to. So I came up with some questions," said Kory Peterson.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Public School winter meal program to begin next week
(Fargo, ND) -- A program for hungry school children and families in Fargo is starting up next week. Fargo Public Schools will be partnering with two organizations, PowerPlate Meals and the Forward Foundation, to hand out take-home meals for their students. The meal bags include five frozen PowerPlate Meals, and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis beginning Tuesday, January 24th and ending in May.
kfgo.com
Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mayor Carlson: Moorhead mall revitalization project will increase taxable value to upwards of $300M
(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson is citing a significant economic impact from the downtown revitalization project. "The Moorhead Center Mall footprint currently has a taxable value of about $20 to $30 million, but the development that will occur, we will be growing that by closer and upwards to $300 million. So what we contemplate is a 155,000 square feet of civic space, 160,000 of retail experiences, and 1.2 million square feet of residential space which is going to equate to 1,200 units," said Carlson.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Junkyard seeks tax exemption for "taproom operation" at old Bell Bank building in downtown West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Junkyard LLC is seeking a 5-year property tax exemption for a "taproom operation" in the building previously occupied by Bell Bank in downtown West Fargo. A public hearing to consider the application was announced in a local publication Thursday. The property is at 409 Sheyenne Street. The...
wdayradionow.com
Revamped historic Hotel Donaldson and new Irish pub drawing visitors and diners to downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police searching for missing man
(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Moorhead man. The Moorhead Police Department says 36-year-old Jason Radebaugh was reported missing on January 19th, 2023. Radebaugh was last seen in the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead on January 16th, 2023. Authorities say Radebaugh has multiple major health issues that require constant treatment.
kfgo.com
Wahpeton Police Chief: Progress being made in search for suspect in deadly shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The investigation into the shooting that resulted in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald Monday night in Wahpeton continues with some progress, according to Police Chief Matthew Anderson. He said investigators are making progress toward identifying a suspect. He said BCI agents are working to...
valleynewslive.com
Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus. Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
valleynewslive.com
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
valleynewslive.com
‘Really sad’: 6-year-old devastated after snowman destroyed by vandals
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six-year-old Alena Kautz was devastated this week after some kids destroyed a snowman she had built in front of her home in S. Fargo. The family caught the act on camera where the group trespassed into their yard and knocked over ‘Snowy’ the snowman.
