Moorhead, MN

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints

(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson discusses new tax to fund new community and recreational center

(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Dilworth is talking about adding a new tax in the city to help fund future development. "At our last meeting, the City of Dilworth began our own steps to initiate the process in Minnesota of a local option sales tax. In ten years, this section of Dilworth on the east side is going to include a community center that is a little bit broader in scope. It's going to include recreational opportunities, wellness opportunities," said Chad Olson.
DILWORTH, MN
kfgo.com

VIDEO: Crews demolish condemned Curtis house in south Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Heavy equipment has moved in to take down the garage and house owned by Daniel Curtis at 924 5th Street S. in Fargo. It followed a years-long dispute with the City and Curtis’ unsuccessful appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court. The City had condemned the house citing numerous code violations that included water damage, electrical issues, and debris and garbage both inside and outside the house and garage.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Horace mayor on childcare shortage: "I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is"

(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Horace says he now has a very specific idea of how badly more childcare is needed in the city. "I wanted to kind of get a gauge because we've got so many young people moving in to the city that have younger children. I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is. I mean it's kind of what it come down to. So I came up with some questions," said Kory Peterson.
HORACE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Public School winter meal program to begin next week

(Fargo, ND) -- A program for hungry school children and families in Fargo is starting up next week. Fargo Public Schools will be partnering with two organizations, PowerPlate Meals and the Forward Foundation, to hand out take-home meals for their students. The meal bags include five frozen PowerPlate Meals, and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis beginning Tuesday, January 24th and ending in May.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mayor Carlson: Moorhead mall revitalization project will increase taxable value to upwards of $300M

(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson is citing a significant economic impact from the downtown revitalization project. "The Moorhead Center Mall footprint currently has a taxable value of about $20 to $30 million, but the development that will occur, we will be growing that by closer and upwards to $300 million. So what we contemplate is a 155,000 square feet of civic space, 160,000 of retail experiences, and 1.2 million square feet of residential space which is going to equate to 1,200 units," said Carlson.
MOORHEAD, MN
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Revamped historic Hotel Donaldson and new Irish pub drawing visitors and diners to downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank

There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Police searching for missing man

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Moorhead man. The Moorhead Police Department says 36-year-old Jason Radebaugh was reported missing on January 19th, 2023. Radebaugh was last seen in the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead on January 16th, 2023. Authorities say Radebaugh has multiple major health issues that require constant treatment.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus. Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police search for stolen car following metro chase

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
WEST FARGO, ND
keyzradio.com

Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index

North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
FARGO, ND

