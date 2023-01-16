Read full article on original website
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
Nick Khan: Anyone Who Believed Vince McMahon Was Stepping Down With A Tweet Doesn't Know Him
On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced he was retiring as WWE CEO amid allegations of sexual misconduct and paying hush money. On January 6, 2023, McMahon returned to WWE as a member of the board of directors. McMahon claimed, as the controlling shareholder, he needed to return to help lead the upcoming round of media rights negotiations.
Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done
Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Targeted For UFC 285 In March
Two-division UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, is expected to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combate was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking. Nunes is 13-1 in her last fourteen fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC women's bantamweight champ, Julianna Peña, in their rematch at UFC 277 back in July. Aldana meanwhile is 4-1 in her last five Octagon appearances and will look to build on a third-round KO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September.
Matt Hardy Comments On The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Says He Was An 'Amazing Human Being'
Matt Hardy discusses the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world was devastated when the news of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing broke on January 17, 2023. Jay, who was one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark, was killed in a head on collision with another vehicle. Jay's two daughters, Gracie & Jayleigh, were also injured in the accident.
Gail Kim Has 'Passed Along The Idea' Of Working With Other Companies Like Stardom For All-Women's Show
Gail Kim would love to work with other promotions. Since WWE Evolution in 2018, all-female shows have become a major talking point in wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance held their own all-female show in 2021 with NWA Empowerrr. There were no follow up WWE Evolution or NWA Empowerrr shows.
ROH Jay Briscoe Celebration Of Life Spoilers (Taped On 1/18)
On January 18, Ring of Honor taped matches and segments for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life, which was held one day after ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe passed away in a fatal car accident. The event was taped after AEW Dynamite and Rampage from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Orlando, FL (Taped On 1/20)
- Ten bell salute for Jay Briscoe. - Gresham said he turned his back on wrestling and then the company he loved closed its doors. IMPACT was the place for him to return to what he loves. He challenged Mike Bailey to a match at IMPACT No Surrender. - “Speedball”...
Freddie Prinze Jr Reflects On MJF Roasting Him On 1/11 AEW Dynamite
AEW came to the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on January 11 for AEW Dynamite. Sitting front row at the event was Freddie Prinze Jr, who has been involved in wrestling for years dating back to his time as a writer in WWE over a decade ago and now as a podcaster who discusses wrestling.
Eddie Kingston Turns On Ortiz On 1/20 AEW Rampage
Eddie Kingston has turned on one of his closest friends. In recent weeks, Kingston and Ortiz have been feuding with the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King & Julia Hart). As part of this feud, the faction has been trying to drive a wedge between the longtime friends by planting seeds of mistrust. Black and Matthews then defeated Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, as the turmoil boiled over. Kingston was seemingly about to hit Hart with a chair, and Ortiz stopped him. As they argued, Black capitalized and drilled Kingston with the Black Mass for the win.
Karl Fredericks Makes Appearance At 1/20 NXT Live Event
Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent Karl Fredericks made an appearance at the January 20 NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks confronted Axiom and attacked him. It was reported on January 10 by PWInsider that Fredericks had signed with WWE and had already started at the WWE Performance Center.
Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews, Soho vs. Baker vs. Storm, More Added To 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Since he beat Samoa Joe to win the title on the January 4 episode, Allin has defended the gold against Michael Bennett, Juice Robinson, and KUSHIDA. During the January 20 episode of AEW Rampage, he stated that his next target is the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King & Julia Hart).
Veda Scott Reflects On Her Time On AEW Commentary During The Summer Of 2020, Hopes To Do It Again
Veda Scott reflects on calling AEW’s Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament during the summer of 2020 and working alongside legendary wrestling announcers such as Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. During the summer of 2020, AEW hosted its inaugural Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament. During the...
KiLynn King: AEW Return, NWA Work, Free Agency, Mickie James | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to KiLynn King, who has worked AEW, NWA, IMPACT and more. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Kofi Kingston Says He Has A Couple Years Left On Contract, Wants To Work With New Day After Wrestling
Kofi Kingston discusses potentially winding down his wrestling career. In December 2019, Kofi signed a new five-year deal with WWE, indicating that his contract would run to December 2024. Kingston, 41, joined WWE, signing with their developmental territory, in 2006 and has been part of the company ever since. Speaking...
More Details Behind Switchblade Jay White Leaving NJPW, Future
A major name in wrestling's contract is up very soon. Fightful Select has learned that Switchblade Jay White's contract is up relatively soon, and is expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, per those in the company. Those that we've spoken to believe both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are interested in getting the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, however, WWE sources seemed confident they would land him. However, that's far from official as it was noted from sources within multiple companies that they can't officially reach out to him until his deal is up. Until that happens, there's no guarantee he'll leave NJPW.
D-Von Dudley Announces He Is Parting Ways With WWE
D-Von Dudley is moving on from WWE. D-Von Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked for the past several years as a producer and coach in WWE. In June of 2022, Dudley began working as a coach for the NXT brand, but now, he has announced in a new tweet that he is parting ways with the company.
Thunder Rosa Says She'll Be Back On The Road With AEW Soon, But Not Wrestling
Thunder Rosa has provided another update on her status. Rosa has been sidelined with a back injury since August when she announced she would have to step away from competition, creating an Interim AEW Women's Championship that eventually became the undisputed AEW Women's Championship due to Rosa's extended absence. It...
