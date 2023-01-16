ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOLD-TV

Firefighters battle Tucson house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World

On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hundreds trapped at Arizona state park amid flooding

Those affected were visiting Catalina Stark Park, which is locat ed about 6 miles north of Tucson. The park has been closed since recent rainstorms caused a wash to flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Wetmore, Romero in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Wetmore and Romero in the Tucson area on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours. Copyright 2023 KOLD...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead after crash near Craycroft, Grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a collision in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Craycroft Road and Grant Road after a crash between two vehicles was reported in the area.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire

THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
TUCSON, AZ

