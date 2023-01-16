Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
Catalina State Park campers begin to leave the park
As the water and mud levels begin to recede, the campers began to leave the park after five days stranded on the other side of the wash.
Taqueria Pico de Gallo to reopen after car destroys dining area
Taqueria Pico de Gallo—a South Tucson staple for 33 years—has been closed for weeks after a driver smashed into the building.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World
On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds trapped at Arizona state park amid flooding
Those affected were visiting Catalina Stark Park, which is locat ed about 6 miles north of Tucson. The park has been closed since recent rainstorms caused a wash to flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
KOLD-TV
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suicidal and possibly armed man caused a lockdown at Pima Community College’s west campus on Thursday, Jan. 19. At 11:45 a.m., the Pima College Police Department received a call about the man possibly being on the campus, which is located at 2202 West Anklam Road.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Wetmore, Romero in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Wetmore and Romero in the Tucson area on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours. Copyright 2023 KOLD...
realestatedaily-news.com
Industrial Acreage at Rio Rico South Industrial Park in Santa Cruz County Sells for $1.3 Million
The top sale this past week was of 5.20 acres of land (226,512 SF) at Rio Rico South Industrial Park. Lot 4 was purchased for $1,300,000 ($5.74 PSF) by UNS Electric, Inc. from P.D.G. Produce, Inc. Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
KOLD-TV
One dead after crash near Craycroft, Grant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a collision in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Craycroft Road and Grant Road after a crash between two vehicles was reported in the area.
KOLD-TV
Police looking for suspect who fired gun inside Crisis Response Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson say they are looking for a man who entered the lobby of a mental health clinic and fired a gun before walking out again Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man entered the lobby of the Crisis...
Police: Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and Craycroft Thursday
Tucson police say a serious-injury wreck shut down Grant and Craycroft Thursday. Police advised avoiding the intersection.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
Tucson Fire Academy trains Heidi Alagha for potential career in firefighting
Being a firefighter takes a lot of training, so before Heidi can see if she has what it takes to become a firefighter, she had to go through their academy.
Pima Community College: 'All clear' for school, police activity moves off campus
Pima Community College authorities have notified the public that an 'armed person' was seen on its West Campus, 2250 W. Anklam Rd.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
Police: Man fired gun at mental health clinic
Tucson police responded to a shooting at Crisis Response Center, 2802 E. District Street Wednesday. Police say a man entered the lobby, shot a gun, then left before police arrived.
fox10phoenix.com
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
Inmates move from prison satellite camp during investigation
The Tucson federal prison's satellite camp was placed on modified operations Nov. 12. Thirty inmates were moved to another facility.
Comments / 0