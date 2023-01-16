Michele Nicole Thompson, age 37, of Gainesville entered heaven Thursday January 19, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Nicole was born in Gainesville on August 19, 1985 to Leon Thompson & Michele Shanahan Pitts. She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was a wonderful daughter, mother & sister. Growing up being the oldest she would help raise and take care of her siblings whom she loved dearly. She also was a great mother and loved her children with everything within her. Nicole was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew her.

