Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Winter Is Wonderful for Expansive, Unobstructed Views of the Cascading Falls at Duke's Creek in North GeorgiaDeanLandHelen, GA
New design guidelines are in effect for the City of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Basketball: North Hall-Chestatee; Gainesville-Shiloh hit the Jacobs Media airwaves tonight
Two doubleheaders on the Friday night slate of huge region matchups will be broadcast live on the Jacobs Media airwaves. On AM 550 and FM 102.9 WDUN, Class 4A eighth-ranked Chestatee (15-4, 7-1 Region 8-4A North) will welcome rival North Hall (13-5, 6-2 Region 8-4A North). The Lady War Eagles have won six straight and can sweep the season series with a win. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
accesswdun.com
State wrestling: Chestatee girls lose heartbreaker to Carrollton in semis
BUFORD, Ga. — The Chestatee girls bid to win their second GHSA Duals Championship on Friday came to a gut-wrenching end at The Buford Arena. No. 3 seed Carrollton stormed back in the semifinals after falling 12 points behind early to beat the Lady War Eagles, 41-40, in the first-ever all-girls, stand-alone Duals Championship Tournament.
accesswdun.com
Wrestling: Chestatee boys, girls lead strong contingent into Duals Championships
Not only do Chestatee wrestling coach Scott DeGraff and his group of War Eagles have a chance to win a state title, but they could also do it twice and on consecutive days. Not many programs have ever had that chance. Even fewer coaches have had the opportunity. But that’s...
accesswdun.com
Donald "LEE" Hayes Jr
Today, Thursday January 19, 2023 my best friend left this earth for his Heavenly home. Donald "LEE" Hayes Jr, age 59, of Lula, Georgia. Mr. Hayes was born on December 4, 1963 to Don and Shelba (Cagle) Hayes. He was preceeded in death by his mother, Shelba and his brother, Randal.
accesswdun.com
Robert “Gibbs” Bagley
Robert “Gibbs” Bagley, age 74 of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. L Bagley, Jr and Pearl Gibbs Bagley. Mr. Bagley is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Dottie Roberts Bagley of Sugar Hill; sons, Robert Allen Bagley (Shelly) of Jefferson, GA and Rodney Whidby (Pamela) of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Ross, Ryan, and AnnaKate Bagley, and Jessi Whidby Gant; great grandchildren, Greyson Gant and Kollyns Gant; sister, Elaine Williams (Curtis) of Panama City Beach, FL; nephew, Shane Williams of Panama City Beach, FL; and sister-in-law, Kathy Freeman of North Carolina. Mr. Bagley was born on February 2, 1943 and was a veteran of the U S Army. He graduated in 1961 from Norcross High School and retired from General Motors Parts in Doraville, GA. No formal service is planned, and he will be interred at GA National Cemetery.
accesswdun.com
Mary Geneva Crouse
Mary Geneva Crouse, age 86, of Demorest, Georgia formerly of Christiansburg, Virginia went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 8578 Duncan Bridge Road, Cleveland, Georgia 30528. Arrangements have...
accesswdun.com
Linda Gail Brewer Martin
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Linda Gail Brewer Martin, age 71 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Thursday, January 19, 2023. Mrs. Martin was born in Winder, Georgia a daughter of the late J.W. and Claudine Hood Brewer. Mrs. Martin was a homemaker and a member of Hoschton Baptist Church where she volunteered for many Church related activities including AWANA. Mrs. Martin was a mother to many and lead many to Christ.
accesswdun.com
“Mildred” Jeraldine Perry Wilson
The family of “Mildred” Jeraldine Perry Wilson announces her move from this earthly life to eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. After an extended battle with dementia, she is finally whole again. She passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023. Mildred was born July 25,...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Centennial Arts Academy Principal announces retirement
The principal of Gainesville's Centennial Arts Academy announced Tuesday she will retire at the end of the current school year. Leslie Frierson has served as the principal of the school for the past eight years. She began her career as an educator in Gwinnett County schools as an elementary school teacher. She came to Centennial in 2003 as a fourth-grade teacher where she served for six years before becoming an assistant principal, and eventually principal.
accesswdun.com
Michele Nicole Thompson
Michele Nicole Thompson, age 37, of Gainesville entered heaven Thursday January 19, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Nicole was born in Gainesville on August 19, 1985 to Leon Thompson & Michele Shanahan Pitts. She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was a wonderful daughter, mother & sister. Growing up being the oldest she would help raise and take care of her siblings whom she loved dearly. She also was a great mother and loved her children with everything within her. Nicole was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew her.
accesswdun.com
Elsie Louise Meeler Burdette
Mrs. Elsie Louise Meeler Burdette, age 72 of Grady School Road, Canon passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Piedmont-Athens Regional Hospital. A daughter of the late Charlie and Lonie Lilly Kelley Meeler, she was born July 31, 1950 in Habersham County, Georgia having lived all her life in Franklin County, Georgia. She was retired from Tenneco with 30 years of service and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents.
accesswdun.com
Henryetta Smith Beck
Henryetta Smith Beck, age 71 of Commerce, GA passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Born on July 31, 1951 in Madison County, GA, Mrs. Beck was the daughter of the late Henry O. and Coyetta Thomas Smith. She was a data analyst, a member of Ila Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Smith Haagen.
accesswdun.com
Linda Fay Wilson
Linda Fay Wilson, 60, of Dahlonega, Ga. died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, January 23, 2023, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Joey Jones will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Wauka Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Escaped Hall County inmate found and arrested in Buford
A Hall County inmate who walked off his work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch was found Friday in an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. According to a press release by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers was taken back into custody without incident at around 2:30 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO
Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
accesswdun.com
Eulene Silver Honea
Eulene Silver Honea, age 89, of Cumming, GA, won her battle with dementia and peacefully met her Lord on January 18, 2023. She was the daughter of Luther and Amanda Silver of Fairmount, GA. Mrs. Honea grew up in Talking Rock, Georgia until moving with her parents to the Coal...
accesswdun.com
Carolyn Evelyn Tolbert Rohme
Carolyn Evelyn Tolbert Rohme, age 76 of Commerce, GA passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Born on June 10, 1946 in Commerce, GA, Mrs. Rohme was the daughter of the late Luther and Vonner Hall Tolbert. She was the widow of Emmett Louis Rohme, a homemaker, a proud grandmother, of the Baptist faith, and was preceded in death by a son, Mike Rohme; brother, Buford Tolbert; sisters, Helen Ward, Barbara “Bob” Colwell, Mae Neese, and Betty Sue Tolbert.
accesswdun.com
Two suspects identified in shooting death of Snellville woman
Two men have been charged for the alleged shooting death of a Snellville woman on Dec. 9, 2022. The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has charged Wesley Vickers, 23, of Lilburn, and Stoney Williams, 41, of Conyers with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder in connection to the death of Courtney Owens, 34, of Snellville.
accesswdun.com
McAlister's Deli to open in Gainesville
McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Gainesville, GA at 1979 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Suite #106 Gainesville, GA 30501 at 10:30 a.m. on January 23, 2023. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line Free Tea for a Year! This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville City School Board discusses budget, bond updates and facility improvements
With the 2023 school year officially underway, the Gainesville City Board of Education gathered Tuesday evening for its first meeting of the year to discuss upcoming facility improvements, the school calendar and the budget for 2023/2024. One of the biggest priorities for the school board is upgrading and renovating Gainesville’s...
Comments / 0