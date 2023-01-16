ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: RCSD wants to see 'families thrive'

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is turning over a new leaf and admitting some faults, according to school board President Cynthia Elliott. "We've got to get it right," Elliott said in a recent interview. "I've been criticized of being forthright, but that's what we have to do. We have to break up that cycle of failure in our district. We can't continue with that."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Celebrating Rochester's best at the "Homegrown X" Festival

Rochester, NY — If you're a Rochesterian at heart, you know all the greatness that this city has to offer - Beer, food, music, and community!. Over 90 vendors are teaming up together to host the "Homegrown X" festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lovin'Cup restaurant from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. to celebrate what makes Rochester great!
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City reaches five-year labor agreement with Rochester Police Locust Club

Rochester, N.Y. - Mayor Malik Evans announced the city reached a new labor agreement with RPD's Locust Club, resolving a near three-year stalemate. The new five-year contract includes wage increases to keep officer pay competitive with surrounding police agencies. It also features provisions to support officer wellness, and increased flexibility...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mark Assini to announce bid for Monroe County executive

Rochester, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is expected to announce Monday he's running for Monroe County executive as a Republican. Assini served as town supervisor from 2010 until his resignation in 2018, taking a position at a private sector company. BACKGROUND | Mark Assini to resign...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Harlem Globetrotters visit Villa of Hope School in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Harlem Globetrotters tolled into Rochester on Friday for a visit to the Villa of Hope School. They showed off some of their tricks and let the students take their shot. They also recognized long-time substitute teacher, Joann Grant, as the winner of their...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A donation of 'Hope'

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on JK Executive Strategies. Tuesday was delivery day for volunteers who collected clothing for the Villa of Hope's Hope Place psychiatric diversion program. JK helps in leadership recruitment, and realizes the need for job seekers to look their best. "Villa of Hope...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Making dreams come true

Spencerport, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a fun night to make dreams come true!. Nothing like a fun night of trivia competition to sharpen your wits. Don Alhart even had a chance to help out at Pinewood Country Club as the Spencerport Rotary hosted the competition. Competing...
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating a 107th birthday

Greece, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on more than 100 reasons to sing Happy Birthday!. Happy Birthday indeed, a centennial birthday and then some on Thursday at Watermark Legacy at Park Crescent. Adrianna Giancursio is short on words, just ask her to sum up her life. "I was...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Irondequoit names new police chief

Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Town of Irondequoit named its new chief of police in a meeting Tuesday night. Scott Peters will officially begin his new role as chief upon successful completion of a full background investigation. Peters is a former deputy chief of operations with the Rochester Police Department....
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Rush-Henrietta student taken into custody following altercation at school

Henrietta, N.Y. - A Rush-Henrietta High School student was arrested on Friday after an incident on campus. The school district says the student was asked to leave the cafeteria, but refused to move, began using foul language, and became physically aggressive with employees. However, due to two separate but related...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Robots built with Legos

Our Bright Spot shines on the first-ever Lego League Qualifier Tournament hosted by Genesee Valley Boces this past weekend. Many teams from Warsaw, Dansville, Wayland-Cohocton, and Oakland-Alabama competed using robots built from Legos. The team from Oakland-Alabama was victorious, becoming the overall champion of the tournament. Congratulations to all the...
WARSAW, NY
13 WHAM

Minimart fire on Lyell Avenue following burglary

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a minimart on Lyell Avenue early Friday morning. The fire was located near the checkout counter and was brought under control after around 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building. Hours...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester students to present nation's colors for Bills playoff game

Rochester, N.Y. — Some local students will have a key role in the pregame festivities ahead of Sunday's Buffalo Bills playoff game. Students in Northeast College Preparatory High School's Junior ROTC program will present the nation's colors prior to kickoff. "I've never done a Buffalo Bills game before, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RG&E, NYSEG announce extension of bill relief program for customers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas announced Thursday the extension of a program meant to provide relief to customers. The utilities said the New York State Public Service Commission approved $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit during the first phase of the program.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local pharmacies dealing with shortages of children's medication

Rochester, N.Y. — Shortages of children's Tylenol and Ibuprofen have some parents scouring the aisles of local stores. Johnson & Johnson said it's seeing high consumer demand for children's Tylenol and Motrin, driven by an "extremely challenging cold and flu season." The children's pain relief section is sparse at...
ROCHESTER, NY

