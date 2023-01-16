Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: RCSD wants to see 'families thrive'
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is turning over a new leaf and admitting some faults, according to school board President Cynthia Elliott. "We've got to get it right," Elliott said in a recent interview. "I've been criticized of being forthright, but that's what we have to do. We have to break up that cycle of failure in our district. We can't continue with that."
13 WHAM
MCC receives $3.5 million federal award for Applied Technologies Center
Brighton, N.Y. — Monroe Community College is receiving federal funding to expand its Applied Technologies Center (ATC). Rep. Joe Morelle and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello were on hand to announce a $3.5 million award for the facility on West Henrietta Road. The ATC provides hands-on job training for...
13 WHAM
Celebrating Rochester's best at the "Homegrown X" Festival
Rochester, NY — If you're a Rochesterian at heart, you know all the greatness that this city has to offer - Beer, food, music, and community!. Over 90 vendors are teaming up together to host the "Homegrown X" festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lovin'Cup restaurant from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. to celebrate what makes Rochester great!
13 WHAM
City reaches five-year labor agreement with Rochester Police Locust Club
Rochester, N.Y. - Mayor Malik Evans announced the city reached a new labor agreement with RPD's Locust Club, resolving a near three-year stalemate. The new five-year contract includes wage increases to keep officer pay competitive with surrounding police agencies. It also features provisions to support officer wellness, and increased flexibility...
13 WHAM
Brighton High School grad's CVA settlement believed to be largest in Monroe County
Brighton, N.Y. — It's believed to be the biggest single sex abuse settlement in Monroe County under the Child Victims Act. The settlement with the Brighton Central School District is worth $1.75 million. The victim, Tara Yellen, now 49, said the abuse started when she was a student at...
13 WHAM
Mark Assini to announce bid for Monroe County executive
Rochester, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is expected to announce Monday he's running for Monroe County executive as a Republican. Assini served as town supervisor from 2010 until his resignation in 2018, taking a position at a private sector company. BACKGROUND | Mark Assini to resign...
13 WHAM
Harlem Globetrotters visit Villa of Hope School in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Harlem Globetrotters tolled into Rochester on Friday for a visit to the Villa of Hope School. They showed off some of their tricks and let the students take their shot. They also recognized long-time substitute teacher, Joann Grant, as the winner of their...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A donation of 'Hope'
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on JK Executive Strategies. Tuesday was delivery day for volunteers who collected clothing for the Villa of Hope's Hope Place psychiatric diversion program. JK helps in leadership recruitment, and realizes the need for job seekers to look their best. "Villa of Hope...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Making dreams come true
Spencerport, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a fun night to make dreams come true!. Nothing like a fun night of trivia competition to sharpen your wits. Don Alhart even had a chance to help out at Pinewood Country Club as the Spencerport Rotary hosted the competition. Competing...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating a 107th birthday
Greece, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on more than 100 reasons to sing Happy Birthday!. Happy Birthday indeed, a centennial birthday and then some on Thursday at Watermark Legacy at Park Crescent. Adrianna Giancursio is short on words, just ask her to sum up her life. "I was...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit names new police chief
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Town of Irondequoit named its new chief of police in a meeting Tuesday night. Scott Peters will officially begin his new role as chief upon successful completion of a full background investigation. Peters is a former deputy chief of operations with the Rochester Police Department....
13 WHAM
Rush-Henrietta student taken into custody following altercation at school
Henrietta, N.Y. - A Rush-Henrietta High School student was arrested on Friday after an incident on campus. The school district says the student was asked to leave the cafeteria, but refused to move, began using foul language, and became physically aggressive with employees. However, due to two separate but related...
13 WHAM
Man accused of threatening Monroe County executive also wanted in 4 other counties
Rochester, N.Y. — Raymond Girard, 34, is wanted for crimes in at least five different counties. 13WHAM has learned about the new evidence discovered by police in the days leading up to his arrest earlier this month. New York State Police received a tip earlier this month that Girard...
13 WHAM
Reports: Regal to close Mall at Greece Ridge movie theater amid bankruptcy
Greece, N.Y. — The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In its filing, Cineworld said it planned to reject leases for 39 theaters beginning Feb. 15, including Greece Ridge Stadium 12. Regal Bankruptcy...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Robots built with Legos
Our Bright Spot shines on the first-ever Lego League Qualifier Tournament hosted by Genesee Valley Boces this past weekend. Many teams from Warsaw, Dansville, Wayland-Cohocton, and Oakland-Alabama competed using robots built from Legos. The team from Oakland-Alabama was victorious, becoming the overall champion of the tournament. Congratulations to all the...
13 WHAM
Minimart fire on Lyell Avenue following burglary
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a minimart on Lyell Avenue early Friday morning. The fire was located near the checkout counter and was brought under control after around 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building. Hours...
13 WHAM
Rochester students to present nation's colors for Bills playoff game
Rochester, N.Y. — Some local students will have a key role in the pregame festivities ahead of Sunday's Buffalo Bills playoff game. Students in Northeast College Preparatory High School's Junior ROTC program will present the nation's colors prior to kickoff. "I've never done a Buffalo Bills game before, but...
13 WHAM
RG&E, NYSEG announce extension of bill relief program for customers
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas announced Thursday the extension of a program meant to provide relief to customers. The utilities said the New York State Public Service Commission approved $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit during the first phase of the program.
13 WHAM
Local pharmacies dealing with shortages of children's medication
Rochester, N.Y. — Shortages of children's Tylenol and Ibuprofen have some parents scouring the aisles of local stores. Johnson & Johnson said it's seeing high consumer demand for children's Tylenol and Motrin, driven by an "extremely challenging cold and flu season." The children's pain relief section is sparse at...
13 WHAM
Rochester man accused of threatening Monroe County executive has lengthy criminal history
UPDATE: New York State Police say that on January 4, the New York State Intelligence Center received a crime tip that reported Raymond Girard had been involved in numerous vehicle break-ins in Monroe County and surrounding counties. The tip also included that Girard posing with stolen property that included badges,...
Comments / 0