Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is turning over a new leaf and admitting some faults, according to school board President Cynthia Elliott. "We've got to get it right," Elliott said in a recent interview. "I've been criticized of being forthright, but that's what we have to do. We have to break up that cycle of failure in our district. We can't continue with that."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO