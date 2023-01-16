ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of I-485 Monday

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overturned tractor-trailer in southwest Charlotte closed I-485 outbound lanes Monday, according to Charlotte Fire .

The incident happened on South Tryon Street around 4:00 p.m.; significant delays were expected.

Officials said outbound lanes would be ‘closed momentarily’ around 4:30 p.m.

Travelers were advised to seek an alternate route.

