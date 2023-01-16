Read full article on original website
Related
WDTN
Turning Colder and Snow Showers Return
Colder air rolls in tonight. This will cause any rain showers to mix with and change over to snow. Lows drop to near freezing late tonight, so a slick spot may be possible on bridges and overpasses for the morning commute. Friday will be much colder with a few flurries/snow showers. If there is any accumulation, it will be light.
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps
Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
Snowstorm possible later this week, early forecast look
A large storm over the Pacific Ocean is going to hit the West Coast in the next two days. That storm system looks like it could affect Lower Michigan with an accumulating snow late this week. The storm center is about 500 miles off the California coast today. While that...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
msn.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Wet And Cool Spring For Most Of The U.S. — Here’s Where You’ll Feel The Heat
Right around this time of year, some people — especially when they live in northern states — begin to count down the days until spring. While the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time for the Northern Hemisphere this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring-like weather will arrive then.
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
Drastic change in weather coming Friday
Enjoy the mild weather while you can. Thunderstorms are moving in late this afternoon and into this evening, with some damaging wind gusts - 50 to 60 mile per hour gusts.
'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend
"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," U.S. President Joe Biden warns as much of the country faces frigid temperatures, winds and snow on some of the season's busiest travel days The weather outside is frightful. Snowfall, strong winds, flash-freezing and dangerously cold temperatures are expected across the United States as the holiday weekend approaches — all part of what the National Weather Service calls a "once-in-a-generation storm." More than 110 million people — a third of the U.S. population — are under winter-weather...
AOL Corp
Back-to-back storms to send rain, snow into Northeast
Two more storms are likely to unload snow over the interior Northeast through the middle of next week and deliver rain once more to the areas of the Interstate 95 corridor that are stuck in a snow drought. Travel disruptions from the rain and snow will be likely throughout the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 again. Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple of rain/snow showers could sneak into our inland suburbs towards daybreak. We'll get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity tomorrow morning into the midday hours with some slick spots N&W; some light rain/drizzle may linger into the afternoon. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with 50s in the morning and 40s into the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend looks generally quiet with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Winter Storm Iggy Pushes North, Dumping Snow on Interior Northeast Including New England
After blanketing parts of the Plains, West, and Midwest over the past few days, Winter Storm Iggy is moving north and is expected to spread its snowfall across portions of New England and the interior Northeast by the end of this week. Weather Alerts. From the eastern Great Lakes to...
Snow and ice could make for messy Friday commute
AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore tells The Big K Morning Show temperatures will drop and rain will change to snow going into the morning hours.
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
More snow on the way could snarl Thursday morning commute
Here comes another round of snow. But this time, it won’t be the debilitating mess we saw a couple of weeks ago says WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas.
wtaj.com
Cloudy & mild into Wednesday, next round of rain for Thursday
Winds continue to pick up this evening especially in our higher elevations. Temperatures warm a few more degrees before falling overnight only into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy and dry for Wednesday with a few...
Comments / 0