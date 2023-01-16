Read full article on original website
Amanda Lockyer
4d ago
I'm glad I was able to get a picture of that beautiful piece of art. That breaks my heart if someone did it intentionally.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Benny from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Benny! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. Benny is a one-year-old Beagle mix. He loves to snuggle, he loves pets, and playing with other dogs!. Benny is mostly house trained and friendly to everyone. He is...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening January 19th-22nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, January 19th. All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center. Make Time For.... Donor Thank...
WTAP
Registration for 4-H is open in Ohio
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids from Kindergarten through 18 years old have the opportunity to learn through hands on activities and projects related to topics like science and agriculture through 4-H. Washington County 4-H program coordinator Kathryn Hartline talked about what different age groups work on. “Interested members should be...
WTAP
100 Women Who Care MOV gives $6 thousand to Special Olympics of Wash. Co.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The One Hundred Women Who Care of the Mid-Ohio Valley held its latest quarterly meeting at Da Vinci’s. The women’s group its second meeting of its second year together. And this time it is one of the largest the group has had since its inception in October 2021.
WTAP
Obituary: Jarvis, Stephen G.
Steve was born in Parkersburg, WV March 6, 1968, the oldest son of Gaynol Glen & the late Charolette Louise Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Paula Jarvis; his brothers, Matthew Jarvis (Jeanie) of Hurricane, WV, and Andrew Jarvis (Elizabeth) of Lenexa, KS; his son, Tyler Jarvis of Charleston, WV, and daughters, Shelby (Colton) Adkins of Charlton Hgts, WV, Shannan (Todd) Shaulis of Washington, WV, Misha Satow of Washington, WV, in-laws, Ralph and Barb Angus of Washington, WV, Tresha and Wayne Coe of Oxford, Florida, Sherri and Norse Angus of Ravenswood, WV, Charlie and Tammy Angus of Leroy, WV, and his grandchildren, Reagan, Tanner, Wesley, Emerson, Harlee, Carson, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Following the footsteps of his grandpa Post, Steve had a love of the Printing Industry and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Printing management. While in college, he was a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brother. Steve chose to be a civil servant and moved to Yorktown, Virginia, to work at Langley AFB, ending his career with Langley as the chief Tactical Data Interoperability and Standards. In 2000, Steve had the opportunity through his employer to relocate to Ramstein-Miesenbach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, where he was the Chief CIO Support from 2000-2005. While living abroad, he assisted in coaching Tyler’s KMC Baseball team and made it to the Little League Championship, where the winner would go on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. After his European tour, Steve returned to LAFB and continued to excel in his career.
WTAP
This Is Home: Buddy goes home with his new family
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’d been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away. It was a bittersweet goodbye at crazy bone on Monday as the staff handed the leash over to Buddy’s new owners.
WTAP
Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 30th street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday morning. The call for the crash came in at 10:18 a.m. The two cars wrecked into each other in front of the Dollar General. There are no major...
WTAP
Five different Wood Co. groups receive recycling grants from WVDEP
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is providing recycling grants to many groups across the state. Of the 29 recipients across the state, five of them are in Wood County as a part of the rehabilitation environmental action plan. Some of these include Habitat...
WTAP
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Department donates to local cancer initiative
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department presented a $1,100 check to Memorial Health. It’s through a No Shave November initiative 911 dispatcher Rebecca Miller headed. The money is going to the Strecker Patient Emergency Fund. It helps cancer patients with bills such as rent, wigs,...
WTAP
OSU educator talks about the increase in egg prices
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - You have probably noticed the price of eggs increasing recently at stores. OSU Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator Marcus McCartney explained that it has a lot to do with avian flu. “When avian flu has an out break at a farm, that farm has to euthanize...
WTAP
Obituary: Mason, Robert K. “Lefty”
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he...
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
WTAP
Locals gather for meeting to speak on Vienna topics
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals gathered for a community discussion on Vienna topics Tuesday night. The event was hosted by Chad Emrick. He said the purpose of the meeting was to lift up community voices so that public officials understand how locals feel about different issues. The main topics discussed...
WTAP
Scoreboard: January 19, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. Kara Ramsey from Frontier scored her 1,000th career point on Thursday.
thepostathens.com
Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits
Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
WTAP
Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and community parents held up posters outside before the Jackson County school board meeting Thursday. Some of those students and parents spoke at the meeting sharing personal stories and concerns about student safety after an alleged abuse incident in Oct. lead to four students charged.
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
WTAP
Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
WTAP
Obituary: Lowe, Velma W.
Velma W. Lowe, 96, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 3:58 am at Harmar Place. She was born on December 27, 1926, in Marietta, a daughter of Chester Green and Bessie Wagner Green. Velma graduated from Marietta High School and was a member of Faith United...
Comments / 2