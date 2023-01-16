Read full article on original website
BBC
West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working
Striker Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their "philosophy" to compete for a Champions League place but the "transition into a big team" is not working. David Moyes' side are 18th in the Premier League and have not won in the top flight since 24 October. They...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Why Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich is a rare January win-win move
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. With Yann Sommer set to join Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach, we look at how both teams and the player win in this deal -- a rare piece of truly good winter business -- as well as the knock-on impact it will have for Montpellier HSC and even AS Monaco. We also keep you abreast of the latest transfer movements in Europe and beyond.
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
BBC
'Guardiola needs new solution for using Haaland'
On 3 September, I asked Pep Guardiola after a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa if the Blues were too reliant on Erling Haaland. They missed chances by choosing to find the Norwegian instead of going for goal. I'm not starting anything here. City need him. His ruthlessness has been proven...
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Garnacho, Diaby, Gundogan, Trossard, Gallagher, Bielsa
West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)
BBC
Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he will 'not cry' at the pressure he is under
Everton boss Frank Lampard says he will "not cry" at the pressure he is under before Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to his former club West Ham. The Toffees are second from bottom in the table and have picked up just one point from their last six league games. Everton's...
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC
What do City need to do before the window shuts?
We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window. Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
A winner would climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three when West Ham United hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). West Ham United’s lost six of seven, taking just one point since October...
SB Nation
Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal
Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season. That’s according...
Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Be Open To Managing Tottenham
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would be open to managing their bitter rivals Tottenham if Antonio Conte was sacked
