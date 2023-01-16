ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Evansville man gets prison term for pointing rifle at man who reported him for DUI

CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident has been sentenced to a prison term for pointing a rifle at the man who reported him as a drunk driver in December 2021. Court records indicate Weston Lucky Mason, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a fourth DUI within 10 years, a felony. He was sentenced Thursday in district court to 18–24 months in state prison.
EVANSVILLE, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/17/23-1/18/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 17–18. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crime scene, investigation detailed at hearing in Casper homicide case

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testified in extensive detail at a hearing Thursday as to what investigators found at the scene of a deadly assault on an elderly couple in a Paradise Valley home earlier this month. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, is charged with second-degree murder and...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder Bound Over for Trial

A Casper man charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder will face trial in Natrona County District Court. George Dickerson, 61, was bound over for trial on Thursday at the end of an 80-minute preliminary hearing before Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged with wielding hatchet, smashing windows in PV last summer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing two felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court stemming from a pair of incidents last summer. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he threatened a man with a hatchet in the street and then returned in the overnight hours to break out vehicle windows in apparent retaliation for reporting it.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

58 Percent of Women Are Stalked Before the Age of 25

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has spent January offering various facts and figures to the community regarding the subject of stalking. January is National Stalking Awareness Month, and the NCSO has created a series of social media posts. The most recent of which offered a startling fact: 58% of women...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/10/23–1/16/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk

CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy