1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC

By Makea Luzader
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon.

Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building.

The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took the suspect into custody, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after the inside was secured.

5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist anyone who may have been displaced.

