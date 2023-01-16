1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon.

Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building.

The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took the suspect into custody, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after the inside was secured.

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist anyone who may have been displaced.

