WANE-TV
Electric Works sign lighting ceremony details revealed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community is invited to take part in a history making event later this month; the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting is set to take place Monday, January 30 at approximately 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana...
WANE-TV
California Dreamin’ at the Botanical Conservatory
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to the Botanical Conservatory to tour their newest exhibit with Nate Cardelli. California Dreamin’ transports you to the west coast with plenty of interactive fun for the whole family. Learn more here. The Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Tasty Gourmet Popcorn at Poptique
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Gary Hively from Poptique Gourmet Popcorn to talk about the wide variety of flavors you can find at their shop. Learn more here. You can visit their location at 912 Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne or in Columbia City at 120 West Walker Way.
WANE-TV
Clean Eatz meal prep, café opens on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” that also offers meal prep, opened its doors Thursday at a new location on Fort Wayne’s west side. Located at 4916 Illinois Road, Clean Eatz offers a weekly meal plan menu with six meal choices and one pizza option.
WANE-TV
Social Scene: Jan 19, 2023
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams takes a look at events that are going on around Fort Wayne this weekend. On Saturday, how some mysterious fun at The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show from 6-9pm at the Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Fort Wayne. Learn more here. On Saturday at...
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WANE-TV
Megabus adding service to Fort Wayne starting January 25
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the largest bus companies in the United States will begin offering service to and from from Fort Wayne on January 25 to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Megabus has partnered with Miller transportation to significantly expand the routes it serves....
WANE-TV
Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
WANE-TV
Century old Broadway theater will now be the Chateau on Broadway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Anyone who knows Eva Babalola knows she understands how to throw a party. Now, Babalola is the new owner of the Chateau on Broadway, formerly The Philmore on Broadway, in the 2400 block of the street by the same name. Currently, the 100-year-old venue...
WANE-TV
The Journal Gazette to axe Sunday paper, debut Weekend Edition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, The Journal Gazette announced on its website it plans to move its Sunday paper to Saturday and debut a Weekend Edition paper. As a result, all the features readers typically see in the Sunday paper, will be added to the new Weekend Edition on Saturdays.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
The small Indiana town that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie, according to Best Life
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living. A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut. The town of less than 1,000 was featured in Best Life’s list of […]
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
WANE-TV
3 escape house fire on Warsaw Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three adults were able to safely evacuate a burning home on Warsaw Street late Wednesday night. The fire started around 11:40 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Warsaw. When fire crews arrived, they could see flames through a second story window.
WANE-TV
Firefighters investigate southeast Fort Wayne house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. Authorities have not provided any details...
Candles recalled over combustion risk after injury reported
Candles sold at Ross Stores nationwide are being recalled after someone was injured when a candle combusted, breaking the glass.
WANE-TV
City looks for new input on Foster Park Golf Course renovation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golfers had plenty to say when Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation asked for their input on how to bring the city-owned Foster Park Golf Course into the future. Now, those who use the two-mile trail around Foster Park will get their chance to weigh...
WISH-TV
Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
