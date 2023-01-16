Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
25newsnow.com
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
1470 WMBD
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested on weapons charges following traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is in trouble with the law for allegedly having a gun in his possession. Peoria Police say it started around 2:15 a.m. Friday at Newman Parkway and Mission Road in Central Peoria, as officers conducted a traffic stop. Officers say they discovered a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
25newsnow.com
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin police searching for A/C thief
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
1470 WMBD
Arrest warrant issued in fatal three-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. – An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who’s accused of causing a three-vehicle crash on the edge of Peoria Sunday morning that caused an Edwards woman to lose her life and caused three others to be injured. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos...
wcbu.org
Hanna City man charged in weekend fatal crash northwest of Peoria
A Hanna City man faces felony charges in connection with the weekend crash just northwest of Peoria that left a woman dead. Jeremy Perry, 43, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and a count of aggravated fleeing and eluding. The three-vehicle crash happened following...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: SB Knoxville, WB Pennsylvania lanes in Peoria reopen after crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The southbound lanes of Knoxville and the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania have been shut down due to an incident, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center. This story will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
1470 WMBD
Woman, convicted of murder, granted new trial by appellate court
PEORIA, Ill. – An Illinois appellate court is siding with a Peoria woman’s request for a new trial on murder charges. The Third District Appellate court ruled Thursday Sheyanah Lee, 35, should get the new trial she wants. Lee claimed ineffective counsel led to her being convicted of...
1027superhits.com
Authorities investigating theft of ATM from Woodford County bank
BENSON, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County say someone stole an ATM from inside a local bank. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says they got a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of an open door at the Flanagan State Bank location in Benson. Deputies discovered a door leading into...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Sunday crash that followed police chase
UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) - 25 News has uncovered new details about a three-vehicle crash that killed Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards, following a police chase on Sunday. Police said the chase started at the Shell Station in Kickapoo after the driver took off as paramedics were caring for his passenger.
Central Illinois Proud
Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Goodwill vehicle break-in, theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an incident of vehicular break-in and theft that happened two months ago. Officials said that around 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, an unknown individual arrived at the Goodwill located at 2431 North Dirksen Parkway and broke the windows of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
