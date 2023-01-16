ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

1470 WMBD

GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
HANNA CITY, IL
25newsnow.com

Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested on weapons charges following traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is in trouble with the law for allegedly having a gun in his possession. Peoria Police say it started around 2:15 a.m. Friday at Newman Parkway and Mission Road in Central Peoria, as officers conducted a traffic stop. Officers say they discovered a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigating armed business robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin police searching for A/C thief

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Arrest warrant issued in fatal three-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. – An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who’s accused of causing a three-vehicle crash on the edge of Peoria Sunday morning that caused an Edwards woman to lose her life and caused three others to be injured. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Hanna City man charged in weekend fatal crash northwest of Peoria

A Hanna City man faces felony charges in connection with the weekend crash just northwest of Peoria that left a woman dead. Jeremy Perry, 43, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and a count of aggravated fleeing and eluding. The three-vehicle crash happened following...
HANNA CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman, convicted of murder, granted new trial by appellate court

PEORIA, Ill. – An Illinois appellate court is siding with a Peoria woman’s request for a new trial on murder charges. The Third District Appellate court ruled Thursday Sheyanah Lee, 35, should get the new trial she wants. Lee claimed ineffective counsel led to her being convicted of...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Authorities investigating theft of ATM from Woodford County bank

BENSON, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County say someone stole an ATM from inside a local bank. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says they got a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of an open door at the Flanagan State Bank location in Benson. Deputies discovered a door leading into...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ATM stolen from bank in Benson

BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
BENSON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County

UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Goodwill vehicle break-in, theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an incident of vehicular break-in and theft that happened two months ago. Officials said that around 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, an unknown individual arrived at the Goodwill located at 2431 North Dirksen Parkway and broke the windows of […]
MENARD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Macomb police looking for missing endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
MACOMB, IL

