How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: The Premier League action continues as Chelsea travel to Liverpool. Here’s how to watch on TV and online or listen for free. Liverpool and Chelsea have endured borderline disastrous starts to the Premier League campaign with two clubs regarded as prospective title challengers at the start of the season currently sitting 9th and 10th in the Premier League respectively. Both clubs have 28 points, which is a whopping 19 behind league leaders Arsenal.

1 HOUR AGO