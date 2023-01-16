MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins have fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday."I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement released by the Dolphins. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team." McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins last February, retained Boyer from former Dolphins...

