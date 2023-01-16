Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news
It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KMBC.com
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what?! Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special halftime performance. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers
Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues. During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean ...
NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches
Life in the NFL doesn’t often last long for many. South Florida felt that harsh reality on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins fired several coaches, including defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. In all, Miami dismissed four coaches on Thursday: Boyer, assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz, safeties coach Steve Gregory, and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie. ESPN’s Field Read more... The post NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Howard Picks the Bills: Divisional Round
Following a closer than expected Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, how confident does Howard Simon remain with the Buffalo Bills’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl? It’s the Divisional Round edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Firing DC Josh Boyer, Among Others
Pelissero adds that the Dolphins are also moving on from OLB coach Ty McKenzie and S coach Steve Gregory. This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the word was Miami was pondering coaching changes on that side of the ball. When Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel took the job...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich following Monday’s 31-14 playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Leftwich, 43, emerged as one of the top NFL coaching candidates last spring. He interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars twice, ultimately turning down the head coach position because he didn’t want to work with general manager Trent Baalke. He may regret that decision this week.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State news
With the departures of starting offensive linemen Dawand Jones, Paris Johnson Jr. and Luke Wypler – all of whom are leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft – the Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the 2023 season with a totally revamped offensive line. But it looks like that unit is getting a pretty big boost from the transfer portal.
Shawn Jefferson interviewing for Patriots offensive coordinator
FOXBORO -- As the Patriots continue their search for an offensive coordinator, the team continues to bring in candidates with ties to the franchise. Former receiver Shawn Jefferson is the latest such candidate.Jefferson will interview with New England on Friday, according to Josina Anderson. Jefferson played for the Patriots from 1996-99, and played in the team's Super Bowl XXXI loss under then head coach Bill Parcells and assistant head coach Bill Belichick. He is a member of New England's All-1990s team.Now Belichick will chat with his the former receiver about becoming the team's new offensive coordinator. Jefferson enjoyed a 13-year...
Miami Dolphins fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, other staffers
MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins have fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday."I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement released by the Dolphins. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team." McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins last February, retained Boyer from former Dolphins...
Miami vs. Duke prediction and odds for Saturday, January 21 (lay the points)
Duke hosts Miami in a battle of ACC contenders, but the Blue Devils haven’t been in their typical dominant form. The team is 13-5 on the year in the first year under Jon Scheyer but is still looking for a signature ACC victory, sitting 4-3 in league play. Can the team slow down a vaunted Miami offense that thrives on their explosive guard play?
Dolphins slated to make their first pick at 52nd overall in 2023 NFL draft
The Miami Dolphins were supposed to be heading into the 2023 NFL draft with two first-round picks, however, after their elimination from the postseason, they currently have none. Miami forfeited the first of their Day 1 selections (No. 21) due to the tampering case involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
