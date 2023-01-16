ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin to return for a fifth season

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
 4 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — On Monday morning, the Baylor defensive line room got a lot stronger for the upcoming 2023 season, as senior TJ Franklin announced that he would return for a fifth season.

Franklin, who is from right down the road in Temple, played in all 13 games for the Bears this past season. He recorded 36 total tackles, three of which resulted in a loss, along with 1.5 sacks.

During his career in Waco, he has played in 45 games for Baylor, after enrolling in school early back in January 2019.

