Hopefully, this fantastic ride the Eagles have taken us on will offer us a happy ending. One of the best parts of every journey is the story that it produces. No one will ever forget where they were when the Philadelphia Eagles completed one of the best regular seasons in franchise history in 2017 before putting the capper on everything with a three-game winning streak that stretched from January 13th of 2018 until February 4th on the night that Super Bowl LII was played. It’s hard to imagine that almost five years have gone by.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO