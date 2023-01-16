Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Rob Gronkowski apologized to the Dallas Cowboys … kind of
Rob Gronkowski was forced to eat his words after the Cowboys took care of business on Monday. The last of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend’s games saw the Dallas Cowboys essentially obliterate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final score, 31-14, didn’t even showcase how badly Tampa Bay was beaten.
Eagles bold predictions for their postseason run to the Super Bowl
Hopefully, this fantastic ride the Eagles have taken us on will offer us a happy ending. One of the best parts of every journey is the story that it produces. No one will ever forget where they were when the Philadelphia Eagles completed one of the best regular seasons in franchise history in 2017 before putting the capper on everything with a three-game winning streak that stretched from January 13th of 2018 until February 4th on the night that Super Bowl LII was played. It’s hard to imagine that almost five years have gone by.
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Grizzlies get heated with ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe before half
Referees and security intervened to settle a confrontation between several Grizzlies players and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe just before halftime of Thursday's game between Memphis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Miami vs. Duke prediction and odds for Saturday, January 21 (lay the points)
Duke hosts Miami in a battle of ACC contenders, but the Blue Devils haven’t been in their typical dominant form. The team is 13-5 on the year in the first year under Jon Scheyer but is still looking for a signature ACC victory, sitting 4-3 in league play. Can the team slow down a vaunted Miami offense that thrives on their explosive guard play?
Lakers fans get thrilling news about Anthony Davis’ return date
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without Anthony Davis for over a month and for the most part, the team has at least been able to stay afloat without him. While there have been ugly moments, Los Angeles has kept the floor from completely bottoming out, giving them a chance to climb the standings once Davis returns.
