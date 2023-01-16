Read full article on original website
Dean Johnson
4d ago
She had a Big Mac attack and is now known as a Hamburgler. Lol
16
Jamie Deanna Berzett
4d ago
Mind YOUR MORAL’S lady or Probation and with Behavior Classes (Anger Management) at Your Age 54 Chill OUT!
3
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
WESH
Man accused of robbing Dollar Tree, holding employees at gunpoint in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A previously convicted felon is accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in Daytona Beach Wednesday night. Howard Eady, 51, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery. Police say Eady, wearing a mask, went into the store on Beville Road just before closing, pointed...
villages-news.com
Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking
A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
leesburg-news.com
Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg
A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in Lake County standoff shot by deputies, taken to hospital, deputies say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has died. Donald Charles Brady, 59, was taken to the hospital after being shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, and he later died. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle
A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man with prior battery convictions accused of punching woman in face
A 42-year-old Silver Springs man with two prior felony battery convictions was arrested after a woman claimed that he punched her in the face during an argument that became physical. On Monday, January 16, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart
A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.
Lake County deputies fatally shoot armed man during standoff near Clermont
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies fatally shot a 69-year-old armed man during a standoff Friday at his home near Clermont, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said that they were called to the home on Pine Island Road near Montevista Road after someone asked that they check on the well-being of Donald Charles Brady.
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
fox35orlando.com
Man who attacked Sanford bar employee shot, killed by victim's boyfriend, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A man who tried to carjack an employee of a Sanford bar early Thursday was shot and killed by the employee's boyfriend, according to police. Officers of the Sanford Police Department responded to George's Tavern on South French Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the report, both kids – a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were attacked with a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
Armed security guard accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Florida movie theater
An armed security guard is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Ocala movie theater.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Marion County found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A woman reported missing in Marion County last month has been found safe, deputies said. Marion County deputies confirmed Carly Axen has been located and is safe. Original report:. Marion County deputies are looking for a woman who’s been missing since last month. >>>...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of choking, punching girlfriend in hotel room
A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after his girlfriend accused him of choking and punching her inside a hotel room. On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 12 p.m., an OPD officer responded to the incident location and made contact with the female victim and a man who was identified as Justin Gore, according to the OPD report.
villages-news.com
Restaurant employees provide affidavits in support of boss accused of attack
Employees at a local restaurant have provided sworn affidavits in support of their boss accused of an attack on a teen worker. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was arrested Dec. 19 on a charge of battery. Lofley used profanity and was “lecturing”...
villages-news.com
Sumter County man killed after suffering medical emergency while driving pickup
A Sumter County man was killed after suffering a medical emergency while driving a pickup in Hillsborough County. The 49-year-old Webster man was driving the southbound pickup at 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 39 in when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the truck, which left the roadway and struck a traffic sign. He died at the scene of the crash.
fox13news.com
FHP: Sumter County man killed in Plant City crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Sumter County man Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old from Webster was traveling south on SR-39, south of McGee Road in Plant City, when he suffered a medical emergency. Troopers say the driver lost...
Florida teen charged with killing boyfriend after he dies during burglary she allegedly planned
A 19-year-old Florida is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, who lost his life when the couple botched a burglary they were attempting to commit.
