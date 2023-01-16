ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

USMNT's first post-World Cup roster includes players you've never heard of — and exciting ones, too

The first U.S. men's national team roster of the 2026 World Cup cycle features 11 newbies and a few players you've likely never heard of. There's a defender whose entire professional career spans the United Soccer League and the Norwegian Eliteserien. There's a newly minted American citizen and a 25-year-old winger who plays in Denmark. There's even a Major League Soccer teenager who has never played a first-team game in Major League Soccer.
Yardbarker

Premier League rivals offer 29-year-old to Tottenham in a swap deal

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Hakim Ziyech. As per the Telegraph, Chelsea have made an enquiry to sign Yves Bissouma this month and they are looking to send Ziyech in the opposite direction. However, the report claims that Spurs are not interested in the deal.
sportingalert.com

Report: Harry Kane open to joining Manchester United

LONDON (Jan. 20) — Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a summer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to the Daily Mail, Kane is open to joining Manchester United, with Red Devils bosses already exploring the possibility of a move. Kane enters the final 12 months of...
The Independent

Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 22 goals has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
BBC

Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy