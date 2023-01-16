Read full article on original website
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Cristiano Ronaldo baffled after winning Man of the Match on Saudi debut despite losing nine-goal thriller to Messi’s PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO had a baffled look on his face after being named the man of the match following his Saudi debut. The Portuguese star made his first appearance since moving to the Middle East in a Riyadh All-Stars XI against PSG. The 37-year-old showed he still had something to offer...
Kylian Mbappe ‘rejected Liverpool transfer after PSG offered him out for astronomical fee’
KYLIAN MBAPPE reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer after being offered the chance to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from PSG at the time. And at one stage last July, Mbappe was offered the chance to leave the French capital.
Aston Villa fan, 54, who shouted racist slur at Raheem Sterling is banned for three years
Aston Villa fan Timothy Hyslop, 54, has been banned from matches for three years after shouting racist abuse at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling (pictured) on October 16 last year.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Accidentally Punched In Face By Keylor Navas
Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after an early Lionel Messi goal.
sportszion.com
Soccer transfer rumors: Amid Al Hilal’s $350M offer, Lionel Messi opts to stay at PSG, earning far less than Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo
After Cristiano Ronaldo’s blockbuster move to Al Nassr that will earn him $200 million per year, Lionel Messi was offered almost twice the amount from Al Hilal that could earn the PSG talisman a whooping $350 million per year. Al Nassr was not the only club that appeared to...
Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed
Manchester United are targeting a move for a new striker this summer, with one players price tag revealed.
AOL Corp
USMNT's first post-World Cup roster includes players you've never heard of — and exciting ones, too
The first U.S. men's national team roster of the 2026 World Cup cycle features 11 newbies and a few players you've likely never heard of. There's a defender whose entire professional career spans the United Soccer League and the Norwegian Eliteserien. There's a newly minted American citizen and a 25-year-old winger who plays in Denmark. There's even a Major League Soccer teenager who has never played a first-team game in Major League Soccer.
Yardbarker
Premier League rivals offer 29-year-old to Tottenham in a swap deal
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Hakim Ziyech. As per the Telegraph, Chelsea have made an enquiry to sign Yves Bissouma this month and they are looking to send Ziyech in the opposite direction. However, the report claims that Spurs are not interested in the deal.
Manchester United are eyeing a stunning summer swoop for Harry Kane
EXCLUSIVE BY SAMI MOKBEL AND CHRIS WHEELER: Sources have indicated to Sportsmail that Kane is open to joining United, news that will encourage Old Trafford chiefs.
Jadon Sancho returns to Man Utd first-team training after England winger went to Holland on Erik ten Hag’s advice
JADON SANCHO has returned to Manchester United first-team training. The Red Devils star, 22, has been working to a personal training plan that was set out by Erik ten Hag in November. He jetted off to Holland during the World Cup and linked up with coaches Ten Hag had previously...
sportingalert.com
Report: Harry Kane open to joining Manchester United
LONDON (Jan. 20) — Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a summer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to the Daily Mail, Kane is open to joining Manchester United, with Red Devils bosses already exploring the possibility of a move. Kane enters the final 12 months of...
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 22 goals has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Chelsea agree transfer for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke - source
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
BBC
Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest
German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
