Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Protect and transfer computer files with this low-priced premium cloud subscription
Whether for work, academics, entertainment or a mix of everything, we tend to overtax our Macs when it comes to storage. As we constantly create new files and download content, it’s easy to forget to clear space for new documents, photos and more. Fortunately, there’s a simple way to download files directly to your cloud storage of choice rather than to your device.
Cult of Mac
Souped up MacBook Pro centers super-symmetrical setup [Setups]
When it comes to computer setups, social media loves symmetry. People often praise perfectly symmetrical setups and plenty of folks kind of freak out if anything’s even slightly askew, often supplying their own joking references to obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD. In today’s warmly lit and well-organized workstation, a high-spec...
Cult of Mac
Apple postpones AR glasses development in favor of cheaper mixed reality headset
Apple has indefinitely postponed development on its first AR/VR glasses. The device was supposedly going to launch a couple of years after Apple’s first mixed-reality headset’s debut, which is due to come out later this year. Instead, the Cupertino giant is now focusing on building a cheaper version...
Cult of Mac
‘Budget’ MacBook Air workstation doesn’t look cheap [Setups]
Some budget computer setups look the part — cheap, utilitarian, uninspired, incomplete — and others don’t. Today’s featured setup falls in the latter category. You look at the well-equipped workstation and the word “cheap” doesn’t occur to you. Against a DIY desk and...
Cult of Mac
HomePod head-to-head: How Apple’s new smart speaker compares to original
Now that the full-size HomePod is finally back, just how different is it from Apple’s original smart speaker? At a glance, you might not think the $299 speaker Apple unveiled Wednesday is that different at all, because the exterior design looks so similar. But compare the new HomePod’s features to the old model, and you’ll find significant changes.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Cult of Mac
Get 20% off flexible stand that mounts your MagSafe iPhone anywhere
Some iPhone MagSafe stands are ideal for use at your desk or on your bedside table. Others are car mounts. But what if one mount could go almost anywhere and let you view your handset at any angle? That’s the SwitchEasy Orbit Universal Magnetic Stand. And all the better,...
Cult of Mac
HomePod 2 can’t join in stereo pair with earlier models
Don’t think you’re going to add a new HomePod 2 to your original HomePod to make a stereo pair. It’s not possible because pairs can only be made with two of the same model. It’s not a new limitation – a first-generation HomePod can’t be in a...
Cult of Mac
Newest Android version installed on a mere 5% of devices vs. 74% for iOS 16
It’s considered somewhat controversial that iOS 16 has been installed on only about 70% of iPhones four months after its release. But that’s a problem Google can only dream of. A full six months after the debut of Android 13, it’s on a whopping 5.2% of devices.
Cult of Mac
Secret sensor in your HomePod mini will activate soon
A temperature and humidity sensor that’s been inactive in HomePod mini since the smart speaker first lauched is about to activate. The change will make the device more useful for home automation. Secret sensor buried in HomePod mini finally gets activated. Shortly after HomePod mini launched in 2020, teardowns...
Cult of Mac
Apple working on iPad-like smart home display for 2024
Apple’s recently announced HomePod 2 packs some impressive smart home capabilities. But that’s not the only product the company is working on. Apple is reportedly working on several smart home devices, including a smart display. The low-end iPad-like device can control thermostats, lights and do FaceTime calls. Apple...
Cult of Mac
Kick your healthy 2023 into overdrive with these 3 smart products
January isn’t over yet, so you might still be trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions. Why not give yourself a fighting chance with Momax’s nifty smart appliances?. SPONSORED. Three Momax products in particular might give you a jump-start on a healthy new year. They...
Cult of Mac
Super-size your laptop with this discounted second screen
Constantly multitasking on your laptop? If you’re attempting to FaceTime in one corner of your screen while messaging in another app and “working” on an assignment somewhere in between, things can get tricky. You can make multitasking a breeze by expanding your laptop display anytime, anywhere with...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2 launches are only a week away
The next iPhone software update is closer than anyone might have realized. Apple seeded the release candidate for iOS 16.3 to developers on Wednesday. The same is also true for the release candidates for macOS 13.2, iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 16.3. What to expect in iOS 16.3, iPadOS...
Cult of Mac
PDF Expert lets you easily edit, annotate and sign PDFs
PDFs remain one of the best ways to transmit documents and data. However, handling these files can be tricky if you don’t have the right tools. A lifetime license to PDF Expert immediately empowers you to manage, secure and share PDFs with ease, speeding up daily tasks and increasing your ability to seamlessly collaborate on projects.
Cult of Mac
As low as $13: Get more done in 2023 with Windows and Office
New Year’s Eve parties may be a fading memory, but big savings continue on Microsoft software. Just visit the ongoing Happy New Year Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com to save on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Cult of Mac readers who want a great deal on Windows...
Cult of Mac
Dump your bulky wallet for this slim MagSafe alternative [Review]
SwitchEasy’s MagWallet carries a pair of credit cards and snaps onto the back of your iPhone so it’s easy to keep with you. It’s much less bulky than a traditional wallet, and is just right for someone whose New Year’s resolution is to simplify their life.
Comments / 0