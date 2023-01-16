Metra rolls out upgraded Southwest Service

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Metra introduced its upgraded Southwest Service schedule on Monday.

As part of a major service redesign pilot, the rail system more than doubled the number of weekday trains from 12 to 30.

Other improvements include an express train in each direction, later departures from Union Station and more consistent headways.

“As we have done on other lines, we are adjusting the schedule on the SouthWest Service to meet increasing demand and to meet the need for more flexibility from My Metra riders,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski in a statement.

The new schedule also provides better service to outlying stations compared to pre-pandemic schedules and syncs off-peak times better with other lines for transfer opportunities at Union Station.

Customers are advised to go online and check if their regular train schedules are affected or if a new train better meets their needs.

Metra said it will monitor customer feedback and make future schedule adjustments as needed.

